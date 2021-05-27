Cancel
Shoppers to Brands: Keep Things Convenient

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

January Digital and Coresight Research teamed up to gauge “post-ish COVID-19” consumer shopping behavior in the U.S., and found consumers want merchants and brands to “retain and improve upon pandemic conveniences.”. The report noted the results underscore “retail’s dire need for strategic agility ahead of the holidays.” Authors of the...

