Shoppers to Brands: Keep Things Convenient

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If there's one thing we know, it's that Amazon has no shortage of affordable fashion finds. You can easily score countless summer pieces for less, from casual t-shirt dresses to flowy beach cover ups - and that's just scratching the surface of all the retailer's fashion department has to offer. The latest on our radar? The Custer's Night High-Waist Biker Shorts that come in 19 different prints for $17 each. Not only are they extremely versatile, but shoppers say they are an affordable dupe for pricier workout pairs.