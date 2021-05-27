Cancel
Moving Analytics Partners with Health Insurer CDPHP to Expand Access to Cardiac Rehabilitation Services

By PRWeb
Register Citizen
 28 days ago

The program provides CDPHP members with access to at-home cardiac rehabilitation services. Moving Analytics, a telehealth company increasing access to cardiac rehab through an innovative, app-based, virtual cardiac rehab program, today announced a partnership with Albany-based health insurance plan CDPHP. This partnership will give CDPHP members in need of cardiac rehab services the option of advancing their cardiac recovery from the comfort of their home, without the need for in-office visits.

