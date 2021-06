The Seahawks Schedule is in! And I'm not gonna lie gang, we're gonna be tested this year if all goes according to plan.. Breaking down chunk by chunk, the beginning of the year may be our easiest portion. Staring out in Indy against the Colts, I feel like that's a good challenge to kick things off, but our boys have handled Wentz before and they'll do it again. Tennessee is going to be the first test of this new looking offense of ours. They've bolstered their defense something fierce in the offseason and they'll present a fair challenge. A stalemate game that I believe we can get the upper hand on. I'm not particularly worried about Minnesota. It's the right time to play them at home and they've pretty well shown their hand. Wrapping up in SF against an ever-growing Niners team will be another game that gets me shaking a bit, but I still truly believe they come out on top. (4-0)