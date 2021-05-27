Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Airspace Link raises $10M to make drones safer for both operators and communities

By Matt Burns
TechCrunch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO Michael Healander explains to TechCrunch that the company sees airspaces as digital infrastructure lacking critical regulations. “Today you have rules and regulations on the road,” he says, explaining that the company is building digital roads and management for drones. Airspace Link’s novel platform addresses drone operators’ and communities’ concerns, enabling pilots to safely fly while complying with local airspace restrictions.

techcrunch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
Person
Dan Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Airspace#Drone Operators#Unmanned Aircraft Systems#Drone Aircraft#Drones#Information Systems#Techcrunch#Airspaces#Airspace Link#Airspace Links#Altos Ventures#Uas#Geometri#Gps#Acuity Brands#Airspace Link S Series#Ludlow Ventures#Matchstick Ventures#Detroit Venture Partners#Dvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FAA
Related
Ohio Stateuasweekly.com

Airspace Link Supports First U.S. Multimodal Autonomous Systems Delivery of Organs in Ohio

Airspace Link, Inc., the leading North American provider of solutions designed to help state and local government agencies better plan for and manage the safe integration of drones into their communities, supported the nation’s first autonomous, multi-modal Organ Transplant Transportation last week in Ohio. Airspace Link, participated in a demo that used a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft and vehicles to transport 3D printed kidneys and Blood Units from The Ohio State University in Columbus to a local hospital located in Marysville.
Businessaithority.com

Airspace Link Completes a $10 Million Series A Round Led by Altos Ventures

Airspace Link, Inc., the leading North American provider of solutions designed to help the FAA, state and local government agencies better plan for and manage the safe integration of drones into their communities, announced it completed a $10 million series A capital raise with Altos Ventures. Founded in 1996, Altos Ventures is an early-stage investor based in the Bay Area with a global investment focus in consumer and enterprise companies. Altos currently manages more than $10 billion in regulatory assets under management across 100+ companies.
ElectronicsAllentown Morning Call

How to make a drone

Maybe you want to fly a drone to perform tricks in the air or take aerial photos or to perform services, like delivering small items to neighbors. But instead of buying a drone, you might want to build a drone yourself. Building a drone might seem complicated, but with a basic understanding of the parts and the process, it’s not as complex as you might think. If you’ve ever wanted to know how to make a drone, you’ll find everything you need to know below.
Technologyaviationtoday.com

FAA Forms New Rulemaking Committee to Advance BVLOS Drone Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) created a new aviation rulemaking committee to develop a regulatory path for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson announced at the FAA Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Symposium on June 9. “I'm very pleased to announce that the FAA is...
MarketsBenzinga

Locus Raises $50M To Build The Operating System Of Logistics

Bengaluru, India-based Locus, a supply chain technology platform powered by artificial intelligence, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $50 million in a Series C round led by GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures and existing investors Tiger Global Management and Falcon Edge. Past angel investors...
Technologysuasnews.com

NUAIR Leads Path for Safe Drone Operations Over People with Workhorse & AVSS

5th drone parachute validation for NUAIR, enabling scalable and economically viable advanced unmanned aircraft operations. (SYRACUSE, NY) – NUAIR recently put the Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions Inc. (AVSS) drone parachute recovery system through rigorous safety and failure scenarios over multiple days at the New York UAS Test Site in Rome, New York. The tests were successful on the American-made Horsefly, produced by Workhorse, an Ohio-based tech company. The successful tests prove the AVSS parachute recovery system complies with ASTM International parachute standard F3322-18, allowing Workhorse to expedite their Durability and Reliability Testing requirements, and allowing commercial drone pilots utilizing this platform combination to fly over people legally and safely. NUAIR has now conducted five parachute standard validations since the standard was published in 2018.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

FAA Selects Iris Automation to Participate on New BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to participate in the FAA's BVLOS ARC (Aviation Rulemaking Committee), announced Wednesday at the virtual AUVSI FAA Symposium. The UAS BVLOS ARC will provide recommendations to the FAA for performance-based regulatory requirements to normalize safe, scalable, economically viable, and environmentally advantageous UAS BVLOS operations that are not under positive air traffic control (ATC). This ARC will take a holistic approach in recommending a performance-based, technology agnostic, regulatory framework for BVLOS operations.
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Skyward Integration with Pix4D Provides Ability to Turn Drone Data into 2D Maps and 3D Models

Skyward, A Verizon company, announced its integration with Pix4D, giving customers the ability to turn drone data into 2D maps and 3D models. Enterprises and drone pilots can now plan flights, receive approval to fly in controlled airspace with LAANC, fly with Skyward’s InFlight ground control station, and process data using Pix4D — all from within the Skyward platform.
Electronicsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Commercial Drone Market Elevates After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Sales by – Aerovironment, BAE Systems, DJI

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Commercial Drone Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Commercial Drone Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Commercial Drone Market.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Amazon Location Service Generally Available With Routing and Satellite Imagery

AWS has recently announced the general availability of Amazon Location Service, a managed solution designed to add location functionalities to applications. The service relies on location providers like Esri and HERE and now supports routing and satellite imagery capabilities. Amazon Location Service includes five main features for location-based developments: maps,...
Businessparabolicarc.com

Arqit and Northrop Grumman in the UK Sign Quantum Encryption Collaboration Agreement

LONDON (Arqit PR) — Arqit, the quantum encryption company, has signed a collaboration agreement with Northrop Grumman in the UK. Through the collaboration, Arqit, which is developing end-to-end quantum encryption using satellite distribution, will work with Northrop Grumman to develop and understand this novel technology for potential use in defence and national security settings.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

RAeS International General Aviation Design Competition 2021/2022

Welcome to the RAeS International Light Aircraft Design Competition 2021-22. This is the fifth in a series of RAeS design competitions aimed at promoting major innovation in the general aviation aircraft sector. This year’s competition is supported by the Light Aircraft Association and the British Microlight Aircraft Association which supervise the building and operation of most light aircraft in the UK.
Cell Phonesdronedj.com

The wide world of phone apps for your drone

There are approximately one jillion apps made for Android and Apple phones for use with a variety of drones. So many that it’s hard to find, or even know what you want or how to use it. Below is a non-comprehensive list of phone apps for your drone. I say...
Aerospace & Defensecoleofduty.com

Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Small Unmanned Aerial Systems, Boeing, BAE Systems

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
ComputersTechCrunch

Cyber security training platform Immersive Labs closes $75M Series C led by Insight Partners

The investment will be used to scale Immersive’s offering in the US and take advantage of the new wave of interest in cyber threats caused by so many people working remotely, post-pandemic. Founded in 2017, Immersive Labs now has 200 people, with joint operations HQs in Bristol, UK, and Boston, US. It plans to raise headcount to over 600 in the next two years and establish operations in new regions throughout APAC and Europe. Immersive’s ‘Cyber Workforce Optimization’ platform claims to offer board-level metrics and benchmarking to gauge how the skills inside organizations are coping.