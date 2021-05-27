Alert 360 Expands Security and Automation Services to Include the Connected Car

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. With our world headquarters located on S. 2nd Street, Rockwell has been proud to call Milwaukee home for 118 years. Since our founding in 1903 as the Allen-Bradley Company, we’ve grown to now employ 24,000 people worldwide who serve customers in more than 100 countries. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Automation expands what is possible, and at Rockwell, we are driven by innovation. When machine operations perform as promised, people are free to focus on what matters. Our strategy is to bring the Connected Enterprise® to life. The Connected Enterprise converges plant-level and enterprise networks and securely connects people, processes, and technologies. By combining industrial manufacturing know-how with the latest digital technology, we solve the challenge of bringing together data, systems, and processes across an entire organization to arm leaders with relevant, reliable information. The result: a more productive, efficient, and nimble business. Our team of builders and innovators is focused on creating a better and broader set of automation products, software, and solutions. Our expertise is deep, built upon decades of experience. As a result, we know how to work with businesses to translate the deluge of information into useful, actionable insights. We help our customers reduce time to market, improve asset utilization, lower total cost of ownership, and manage enterprise risk. Customers in industries that touch all our lives have partnered with Rockwell to realize measurable, consistent, and profitable business outcomes – real results their businesses and customers depend on.