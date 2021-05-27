MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: DIXIE

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Please help us find Bruno the home he’s been waiting for! This handsome guy has been waiting patiently at HSPPR for almost six weeks. He was very shy when he first got to us, but our staff have been working with him, and Bruno has gotten so much more confident. He might be a little why when he first gets to his new home, but give him some patience and love, and he will be his confident self again in no time. Our staff have all fallen in love with our gentle giant, and you will too! Bruno just needs a loving family willing to take a chance on a shy pup. He seems to be housebroken and is good on a leash. He doesn’t always like sharing his food, and he might need a good introduction period with other dogs. If you have a calm, mature household who could give Bruno the home he’s been missing, come visit with Bruno for yourself pronto, and let’s get this cutie home! His adoption is FREE! It still includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.