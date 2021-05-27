Hogan vetoes bill that would have ended Worcester County contract to house ICE detainees
Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed Wednesday what he criticized as "sanctuary state legislation," which would have ended Worcester County's role in federal immigration detention. Known as the Dignity Not Detention Act, House Bill 16 was proposed to ban agreements to house federal immigration detainees in Maryland at the state or local level. Worcester and Frederick counties are the only Maryland jurisdictions that currently have these contracts.www.heraldmailmedia.com