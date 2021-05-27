Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester County, MD

Hogan vetoes bill that would have ended Worcester County contract to house ICE detainees

heraldmailmedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Larry Hogan vetoed Wednesday what he criticized as "sanctuary state legislation," which would have ended Worcester County's role in federal immigration detention. Known as the Dignity Not Detention Act, House Bill 16 was proposed to ban agreements to house federal immigration detainees in Maryland at the state or local level. Worcester and Frederick counties are the only Maryland jurisdictions that currently have these contracts.

www.heraldmailmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MD
Worcester County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Cdc#State Legislators#House Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#The General Assembly#Msnbc#Casa#Senate#Covid#Cdc#House Bill 16#Gov Larry Hogan#Ice Detainees#Detention Act#Separate Legislation#Federal Law Enforcement#Federal Payments#Jails#Federal Regulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...