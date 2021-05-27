Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Andrew Cuomo Announces 50 Full College Scholarships For Vaccinated Students In New York

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQlSH_0aDLAyZp00

Andrew Trunsky

New York will award 50 4-year scholarships to any public college or university in the state for 12- to 17 year olds in the state who get the coronavirus vaccine in the next six weeks.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative Wednesday as part of an effort to vaccinate young people in the state. Ten four-year scholarships will be announced every Wednesday for the next five weeks by random drawing, and teenagers who already received their first dose can add their names to the pool.

“People who receive the vaccine earlier have a greater chance to win because they are eligible for every drawing every week,” Cuomo said in his announcement. “It’s not just those people who get it that week, once you get the vaccine, you go into the pool. If you take a vaccine earlier, you will have more chances to win, because you will be in the first week pool, second week pool, etc., so get the vaccine and get it early.”

New York is also offering a grand prize of $5 million to anybody who gets vaccinated in one of the state’s 10 vaccination sites this week, Cuomo said.

Cuomo’s announcement comes two weeks after Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for kids ages 12 to 15 in the United States. Moderna said on Tuesday that clinical trials showed its vaccine to be safe and effective in kids ages 12 to 17 as well, and that it plans to file for FDA authorization for the age group as a result.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Coronavirus Vaccine#College Students#College Kids#Public Support#Democratic#Kids Ages#Support Journalism#This Week#Licensing Opportunities#Teenagers#Clinical Trials#Fda Authorization#Random Drawing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

New York’s Cuomo Set To Make Over $5 Million From His Book Deal

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in line to make more than $5 million from his latest book deal, according to figures that his office released Monday. In a statement, Cuomo’s office said he made $3.12 million from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” after it was published last October. He’s set to receive an additional $2 million over the next two years, netting him over $5 million in total.
New York City, NYPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said,...
New York City, NYwamc.org

Cuomo Earning $5.1M From COVID-19 Memoir

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more than $5.1 million further...
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Cuomo: New York Is On Verge of Defeating COVID, Issues New Rules

Gov. Cuomo reported the lowest COVID numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic began and issued new COVID rules. On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported New York's lowest one-day COVID positivity rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The statewide positivity rate on Friday was 0.59 percent, the previous record low was 0.65 percent, recorded on August 27, 2020.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Cuomo to earn more than $5 million from pandemic book

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reportedly earned $3.12 million last year from his book on running the state during the pandemic and could earn roughly another $2 million over the next two years, the New York Times reported Monday. Why it matters: These figures come from financial disclosures released...
New York City, NYInnovate Long Island

New York unmasked as state races toward ‘normalcy’

The familiar question, first made famous by the “Lone Ranger” radio and television serials of the early 20th century, took on a drastically different significance over the last 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic covered the globe and protective masks covered our faces. Now it’s pivoting again, here in New...
New York City, NYTroy Record

New York to conform to CDC's new masking rules starting Wednesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Wednesday, New York will abide by the social distancing and mask recommendations established last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move means fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask in most situations and will also give businesses the option to allow more individuals into their establishments.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Andrew Cuomo made more than $5m from his book, tax documents reveal

Andrew Cuomo will net more than $5m from American Crisis, the New York governor’s pandemic response book, according to tax filings released by his office on Monday.The governor made $3.2m from the book in 2020, and is expected to be paid $2m over the next two years, according to accounting filings shared by the governor’s office.His total net income from the book totals $1.53m after expenses and taxes in 2020. From that, he donated $500,000 to statewide vaccination and relief charities, and is giving the remainder to a trust for his three daughters in equal shares, according to the...
New York City, NYarcamax.com

Cuomo: New York to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions when state hits 70% vaccination rate

NEW YORK — The Empire State is on the cusp of easing the majority of remaining COVID restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The governor said New Yorkers can expect “a return to normal” when the state hits a 70% vaccination rate and officials lift pandemic-era health measures such as capacity restrictions, social distancing rules, health screenings and contact tracing.
New York City, NYmynbc5.com

LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Monday monring. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Click the video player above to view a live stream. According to the governor's office, the briefing will be held at his New York City office and...
New York City, NYny.gov

Governor Cuomo Announces 11 New Pop-Up Vaccination Sites to Serve Areas with Lower Vaccination Rates

Sites to Open in Communities Where Vaccination Rate Is Well Below State Average. All Sites Open for Walk-in Vaccinations on a First Come, First Served Basis. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 11 new pop-up vaccination sites will open in areas where zip code data shows the vaccination rate is significantly lower than the statewide average. New York State will expand on the program and open additional sites in the coming weeks.
New York City, NYNY1

Cuomo: New York COVID-19 positivity rate at record low

New York’s seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 0.71%, a new record low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday. The news comes as New York registered 55 straight days of declining coronavirus cases in the state. According to New York Health Department data, the seven-day coronavirus positivity rate dropped...
Collegespafa.org

COVID Vaccination Requirement for College Students

As we noted in April, the College is planning to be more fully on campus this fall and a return to near-normal capacities in Stiles Hall. We also want to be part of the solution to ending this pandemic, just as our campus has played a meaningful role in containing the virus’s spread. As a critical next step in ensuring the safety of the PAFA educational experience, the College announces today that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all students enrolled in on-campus classes, in PAFA studios, or using campus facilities for the 2021-2022 academic year.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Gov. Cuomo got $5.1M for COVID book despite nursing home deaths

Gov. Andrew Cuomo — whose controversial directive for nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients has been tied to as many as 1,000-plus deaths — sold the rights to his best-selling pandemic memoir for $5.12 million, according to tax returns he made public on Monday. The amount exceeds the $4 million-plus...