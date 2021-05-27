Solar Housing Is Actually Kind of Retro!

Of all the clean energy items in President Biden’s newly Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget, hydrogen sticks out like a sore thumb. Hydrogen is a zero emission fuel, but almost all of the hydrogen on the market today is sourced from natural gas. So, does the FY22 budget give natural gas stakeholders a chance to pull another one of those “bridge fuel” dekes? Maybe not, if the green hydrogen fans at the US Department of Energy have anything to say about it.