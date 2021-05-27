Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Solar Housing Is Actually Kind of Retro!

By Matthew Wills
JSTOR Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar power became a great topic of national conversation with the oil crisis of the 1970s. Since then, the technology has reached ever sunward as the threat of global climate change has become our lived reality. But as scholar Daniel A. Barber reveals, solar housing goes way back—especially the use of passive solar heating. In the 1940s, he explains, “solar heating was seen by many American architects, journal editors, and policymakers as a necessary component of the expansion into suburbia.”

daily.jstor.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Research#Solar Energy#Solar Technology#Modern Architecture#Modern Technology#American#Art And Architecture#Architectural Forum#Progressive Architecture#Ladies Home Journal#The Case Study House#Jstor Daily#Patreon#Solar Housing Architects#Solar Houses#Passive Solar Heating#Modern Design#Ingenious Solutions#Energy Resource Scarcity#Natural Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Adhesive mounting system for any kind of solar modules

Spain-based mounting system provider Alusín Solar has developed an adhesive mounting structure for rooftop PV systems which it says is applicable to any kind of solar module. The system is currently being tested on a 9.8 MW self-consumption solar project under construction by Spanish utility Endesa, which is part of Italian energy company Enel.
Video GamesIGN

The Solar Mirror

Interact with the critter and he’ll tell you about the Solar Mirror. It’s a device that supposedly converts sunlight into power, which will give you electricity for “days and days.” Accept his request and get ready to go find that mirror. Of course, like many of Biomutant’s side quests, you...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

BP advances its green ambitions with key U.S. and Greek solar deals

LONDON (Bloomberg) - BP made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Monday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrytheiet.org

Solar Farms.

With the present concerns about climate change and fossil fuel depletion we should be substantially reducing the amount of fossil fuel used. Generating electricity from wind and solar energy instead of burning natural gas is one way to achieve this. I support a considerable expansion of both wind and solar.
Crested Butte, COCrested Butte News

Mt. Crested Butte Homestead affordable housing going solar

Town council votes to cover solar PV and HRV systems costs. In an effort to help ensure affordable housing homeowners have the lowest energy costs, the Mt. Crested Butte town council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, May 18 to install solar PV and Heat Recover Ventilation (HRV) systems in all 22 Homestead affordable housing units under construction. The cost is $191,664, which will be paid out of the town’s affordable housing fund.
Energy Industrywincountry.com

BP invests $220 million in U.S. solar development projects

(Reuters) – Energy major BP Plc on Tuesday boosted its investment in U.S. renewables with a $220 million purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy. The deal, for assets with a production capacity of 9 gigawatts, marks BP’s first independent investment in solar since buying a stake in Europe’s largest solar developer, Lightsource, in 2017.
California Stateachrnews.com

Replacing R-410A in Rooftop Units

For more than 10 years, R-410A has been the refrigerant used in virtually every rooftop unit (RTU) manufactured in the U.S. That will be changing in the not-so-distant future, as last December, Congress passed the American Innovation in Manufacturing (AIM) Act, which gives the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the authority to phase down the consumption and production of high-GWP HFC refrigerants and establish sector-based limits.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

BP buys 9GW of US solar from 7X Energy for $220m

BP reached an agreement today to purchase 9GW of solar development projects in the US from independent US solar developer 7X Energy for $220 million. The acquisition is a step towards BP’s target of growing its net developed renewable generating capacity to 20GW by 2025 and aim to increase this to 50GW by 2030.
Carbondale, ILrandolphcountyheraldtribune.com

A place in the sun Carbondale actually has three new places as a massive solar project nears completion

The sun was shining as the city of Carbondale celebrated the near-completion of a massive, and largely cost-free, solar project at three city facilities. Local officials and project contractors gathered Thursday morning amid one of the arrays just south of the Public Safety Center -- formerly a grassy field and, years before that, the site of Lincoln Middle School -- to cut a ceremonial ribbon for the project.
finance-commerce.com

Sustainable: ECO Act broadens energy efficiency options for businesses and consumers

One of the few bipartisan bills to emerge from this year’s legislative session could offer businesses and homeowners more opportunities to invest in green technologies and energy efficiency. Signed by Gov. Tim Walz last week, the Energy Conservation and Optimization Act (ECO) updates the state’s Conservation Improvement Program (CIP) by...
Energy IndustryArkansas Business

Solar: A Bright Forecast

For much of America, 2020 was the epitome of turmoil. One beacon in the gloom was the nation’s renewable energy industry. Against all odds, the solar sector experienced extraordinary growth. Last year, the U.S. brought 19.2 gigawatts of solar power online, approximately 43% of the total electricity-generating capacity added, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

The solar industry’s low-tech problem and how to fix it

Kirk Edelman, chief commercial officer at New York City-headquartered solar development, construction, and asset management company Safari Energy, told Electrek about the three technologies that the solar industry needs to adopt in order to revolutionize processes and infrastructure. Many solar companies began as startups that cobbled together whatever processes and...
U.S. PoliticsCleanTechnica

Biden’s FY22 Budget Includes Mysterious “Energy Earthshot” — To Keep Green Hydrogen R&D Going?

Of all the clean energy items in President Biden’s newly Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget, hydrogen sticks out like a sore thumb. Hydrogen is a zero emission fuel, but almost all of the hydrogen on the market today is sourced from natural gas. So, does the FY22 budget give natural gas stakeholders a chance to pull another one of those “bridge fuel” dekes? Maybe not, if the green hydrogen fans at the US Department of Energy have anything to say about it.
Energy Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

Valenciaport Pioneering Walkable Solar Panels

Valenciaport has installed solar panels that can be walked or driven on. The panels are located on the north dock at the port and can be used both in pedestrian areas and in areas with light traffic. The installation is part of Valencia’s decarbonization and SmartPorts program. This initiative opens...
Energy IndustryPOLITICO

Solar showdown

PROGRAMMING NOTE: California Playbook PM will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on Tuesday, June 1. SOLAR SHOWDOWN: Lawmakers in California, the land of sunshine and renewable energy, are considering a rather off-brand proposal: slashing rooftop solar incentives. The bill takes aim at the state’s popular bill-credit...
Energy Industryalbertsonlibrary.org

Solar Display

The Friends of the Albertson Memorial Library cordially invite you to view the display chronicling the installation of solar panels on the library. The project was photographed by the Albany High School photography class during its installation. These pictures will accompany the written timeline. The Joint Library Board began investigating...