Solar Housing Is Actually Kind of Retro!
Solar power became a great topic of national conversation with the oil crisis of the 1970s. Since then, the technology has reached ever sunward as the threat of global climate change has become our lived reality. But as scholar Daniel A. Barber reveals, solar housing goes way back—especially the use of passive solar heating. In the 1940s, he explains, “solar heating was seen by many American architects, journal editors, and policymakers as a necessary component of the expansion into suburbia.”daily.jstor.org