Purcell, OK

Rainfall short of last year

By The Purcell Register
Purcell Register
 17 days ago

With rain predicted for nearly every day in the foreseeable future the area could readily use it since Purcell is over 10” of rain shy of this same time last year. In the past seven days Purcell has recorded 1.95” bringing the total for 2021 to 14.44”. This time last year 24.8” had been recorded.

www.purcellregister.com
