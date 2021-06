The RangeMe platform has launched in the UK today, enabling buyers at British retailers to source from over 700,000 products and connect with around 200,000 suppliers. LloydsPharmacy is amongst the first UK chains to adopt the platform, which first launched in 2013 and is now used by over 12,000 retailers in the US, including Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Albertsons. It has established itself as an industry leader for retail product discovery and claims to be the world’s largest source of brands and products purchased by buyers in the US.