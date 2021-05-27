Infiniti Teases 2022 QX60’s Interior, Confirms Debut For June 23

Battlefield is one of the most popular first person shooter franchises and has become a mainstay in the genre, offering a realistic and fun shooter set across various wars with destructible environments, a plethora of awesome vehicles and more. Battlefield V was the franchise’s sixteenth and latest installment, releasing almost three years ago on the Frostbite Engine. Battlefield V was set in World War II and was a thematic continuation of Battlefield I, which was set in World War I. Battlefield V received mixed reviews, with fans either praising the instalment or finding that it just didn’t scratch the Battlefield itch. Nevertheless, Dice and Electronic Arts have continued working on one of their prime IPs. With that being said, the upcoming Battlefield reveal is one of the most hyped in the franchise’s history, as gamers think that the game can be a great alternative to the current shooters in the genre, which are a bit more fast paced and arcade-themed. The folks over at Dice have officially announced that a reveal trailer for the upcoming installment will be released on 9th June 2021 at 10A.M. ET and 3PM G.M.T.