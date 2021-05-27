Cancel
Kansas City, MO

2 KCMO firefighters injured in early morning house fire

By Gary Brauer
KSHB 41 Action News
 17 days ago
Two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire on Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews were called to 2506 Elmwood Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Initial reports indicate smoke and fire showing from a two-story home.

The neighboring house also quickly caught fire, so crews had to fight both locations.

Two firefighters were injured when a section of the eave collapsed. They were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A deputy chief was also involved in a minor traffic crash en route to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called to assist a total of six residents displaced from the fire. Three residents were displaced from the initial house that was ruled a total loss.

Three residents from the neighboring house were also displaced, as that home suffered damage on the second floor.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

