Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mortgage rates drop back below 3% — here’s how much Americans could save by refinancing

By Jacob Passy
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The low-rate environment continues to grease the wheels for home buyers who are facing a competitive market.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mortgage Lenders#Refinance#Interest Rates#Americans#Fmcc#Treasury#Fannie Mae#Fnma#Homeowners#The Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Zillow#Zg#Realtor Com#Benchmark Mortgage Rates#Record Low Rates#Prices#Home Buyers#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Real EstateLongview News-Journal

Mortgage rates fall, remain under 3%

Despite an economy that appears to be strengthening, mortgage rates continued to hover below 3% this past week. They have not been above 3% the past two months. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.96% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.99% a week ago and 3.21% a year ago.
BusinessKeene Sentinel

Cracks in the housing market are starting to show

Single-family housing in the U.S. has been exuberant, but it’s vulnerable and the bubble is starting to leak. Robust demand has come first and foremost from the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus that has pumped trillions of dollars directly into the pockets of consumers. Americans have used this money along with cheap and readily-available mortgages to finance houses in suburband and rural locations as they fled cramped and expensive big-city apartments, and also to avoid long commutes.
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

One of The Biggest Paradoxes You'll Ever See For Mortgage Rates

No, this isn't one of those click-bait headlines that promise to share "one weird trick" or proclaim "you'll never believe what happened next." Well, actually, some people might have a hard time believing this one. In the interest of respecting the time of those who are already up to speed...
BusinessInvestmentNews

How low interest rates may affect your clients

We are living in an extraordinarily low-interest-rate environment, and with the Federal Reserve’s intentions of keeping rates near zero through at least 2023, there’s no telling when, or if, mid-single-digit, let alone double-digit rates will ever return. Long-term interest rates normally rise as the U.S. economy recovers from a recession,...
Madison, WILake Geneva Regional News

In 'frenzied' housing market, buyers take risks or risk losing out

When Betsy Hemminger and her husband decided to sell their Sun Prairie home this spring, their agent advised them to clear out for the weekend. So on the Wednesday night before they listed the 2,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms for $349,900 they went to stay with Besty’s parents. By the time they returned on Sunday, 84 potential buyers had toured the house, and 20 had made offers. Their agent arranged them in a spreadsheet.
Marketsmpamag.com

Mortgage credit availability hits pre-pandemic high

Low interest rates and a slowing refi market has pushed mortgage credit availability to a pre-pandemic high, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). MBA’s Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) increased by 1.4% to 129.9 in May, indicating that lenders are loosening credit standards. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Is Higher Today | June 11, 2021

Rates are up again for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, increasing 0.023 percentage points to 3.364%. The rate for a 30-year refinance loan is also higher than yesterday at 3.765%. Other loan types are seeing mixed rates again today. Rates are still favorable for well-qualified buyers who are interested in taking out...
Businessrealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
Real Estatempamag.com

Fannie Mae in massive retained mortgage portfolio sale

Fannie Mae has announced its 21st reperforming loan sale, a move that is part of the GSE’s ongoing effort to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio. The sale consists of roughly 12,200 loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $1.6 billion. The deal, marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets, is available for purchase by qualified bidders until July 08, 2021.
Real EstateMotley Fool

New Refi Program Helps Lower-Income Borrowers Lower Their Monthly Payment

Lower-income Fannie Mae borrowers can lower their monthly mortgage payment. A new mortgage refinance program from Fannie Mae is designed to help lower-income borrowers refinance their home loan and improve housing affordability. Fannie Mae says that lower-income borrowers refinance mortgages at a slower pace than other borrowers. That might be...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

High prices and low inventory frustrate buyers

Home buyers are getting more frustrated with the rising prices and lack of options in the housing market. Fannie Mae’s latest Home Purchase Sentiment Index reveals that just 35% of people believe now is a good time to buy a home, down from 47% just a month ago. Moreover, the percentage of people who think it’s a bad time to be in the market for a home surged to 56%, up from 48% last month.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Spike in current mortgage rates unlikely to derail housing market

Home prices are likely to continue higher at an above-trend price barring a surge in mortgage rates. U.S. home prices increased 13% annually in March, according to the national Case-Shiller index, making for the biggest gain in more than 15 years. Surging prices were the result of demand, which came...
Real Estatemovement.com

Good time to buy? Homebuyers grow weary of the housing market.

Homebuyers are feeling pretty discouraged by the housing market these days, according to HousingWire. The latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index shows that just 35% of consumers believe now is a good time to buy a home, down from 47% in April. And those who believe it is a bad time to be a homebuyer increased to 56% from 48%.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Refinancing slowdown leads to weekly drop in mortgage volume

Mortgage volumes fell during a short holiday week in which purchases were up, but refinancing activity cooled off from early spring levels, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s weekly Market Composite Index, which measures mortgage volume based on the association’s survey of lenders, dropped a seasonally adjusted 3.1%...