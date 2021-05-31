Mortgage rates drop back below 3% — here’s how much Americans could save by refinancing
The low-rate environment continues to grease the wheels for home buyers who are facing a competitive market.www.marketwatch.com
The low-rate environment continues to grease the wheels for home buyers who are facing a competitive market.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/