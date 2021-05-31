Mortgage rates drop back below 3% — here’s how much Americans could save by refinancing

Single-family housing in the U.S. has been exuberant, but it’s vulnerable and the bubble is starting to leak. Robust demand has come first and foremost from the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus that has pumped trillions of dollars directly into the pockets of consumers. Americans have used this money along with cheap and readily-available mortgages to finance houses in suburband and rural locations as they fled cramped and expensive big-city apartments, and also to avoid long commutes.