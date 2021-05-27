Connecticut’s Will Perry, a captain for the top-ranked North Carolina men’s lacrosse team, has a chance to win a national title in his home state

Scott Bulkley won’t call up Joe Breschi without a good reason.

Bulkley, a former captain for North Carolina’s lacrosse team, was coaching Greenwich High’s team in 2015 when he pitched Breschi, the Tar Heel’s head coach, on recruiting one of his players. Bulkley knows firsthand the standards in Chapel Hill. He knows Breschi, who once recruited him to North Carolina, only wants the best of the best.

Will Perry fit the description.

“I said, ‘Joe, I never call you unless I have a kid that could help you,’” Bulkley, now the Newtown High boys lacrosse coach, recalled. “He said, ‘It’s between your guy and 11 other kids. He’s got all summer to win it.’ And Will beat out all the 11 kids. ... He’s been starting since his freshman year.”

Perry, a Greenwich High alum, is a fifth-year senior midfielder and captain for the Tar Heels. He’ll play the final games of of his accomplished collegiate lacrosse career this weekend in his home state. No. 1 North Carolina will play No. 4 Virginia on Saturday at noon at Rentschler Field in East Hartford in the NCAA men’s lacrosse national semifinals. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Maryland will play in the other semifinal at 2:30 p.m. The winners of both will play Monday at 1 p.m. for a national championship. All games will be broadcast on ESPN2.

“It means a lot,” Perry said. “Last year’s [championship] was supposed to be in Connecticut, and that was something that me and the guys on the team joked about, being able to go home, get back up to Connecticut and play in such an amazing atmosphere at Rentschler Field and everything. It does mean a lot to me, but being able to get to the final four, regardless of where it is, means a lot to me.”

A 2016 high school graduate, Perry left Greenwich with a sterling legacy behind him: He scored the most points in school history, including 52 goals as a senior. He won a state title in 2014 and was named an Under Armour All-American as a senior. He was a two-time high school All-American and twice was an All-State honoree as a Cardinal.

Perry committed to Providence as a sophomore, but when the opportunity to play in Chapel Hill opened up, he couldn’t turn it down.

“Growing up, I watched a ton of lacrosse,” Perry said. “UNC was the school I wanted to go to. It was my dream lacrosse school.”

He’s twice been a captain for North Carolina, which last won a national championship in 2016. He’s totaled 136 career points (98 goals), was named a second-team All-American this year and has led the Tar Heels (13-2) to the top seed in the NCAA tournament and one victory away from the championship game.

Bulkley, who was teammates in high school with Perry’s brother Cole, saw Will’s skills early on. Will would come to Bulkley’s house weekly starting in the seventh grade to practice, shooting hundreds of shots into a net in Bulkley’s yard. Will was a “late grower,” Bulkley said. But even before Will, now 6 feet, 185 pounds, matured, it was evident he had high-level skills.

“I knew he had the potential,” Bulkley said. “He was always really small but had perfect, perfect shooting form. ... He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached and had one of the purest shooting strokes you’ll ever see.”

Breschi saw that skill, too. He also saw a leader.

“He just has an uncanny ability to bring others around him up,” Breschi said. “His performance has gotten better and better, but his voice is the most impressive part, which is the leadership part. It’s been awesome.”

It takes more than just skill to stand out at North Carolina, a five-time national champion that recruits top players from around the country. Perry has that, plus an unselfish gene that’s been on display since high school. In a 2015 game against Darien, Perry made the right plays down the stretch to force overtime. Bulkley drew up a play with the intent of either Perry or Decker Curran, who played at Michigan, scoring the game-winning goal.

Perry clearly had the ability to do it himself. Instead, he suggested that he would take the ball behind the net, draw the defense to him, and then kick it out to Decker for the game-winner.

It worked.

“You would think that this story ends with Will scoring the game-winner,” Bulkley said. “But it’s the one where Will draws and dumps it.”

Perry did the same against Rutgers in the NCAA quarterfinals, and assisted Connor McCarthy on a game-winning goal in overtime.

“It just shows you the type of person he is,” Bulkley said. “He wants to win. If he can put his teammates in a position to win it, he’ll do that every single time.”

Bulkley has the chance to see his alma mater, and his former player, contend for a championship this weekend. His son, Jake, was a 5-year-old shagging balls in Bulkley’s backyard when Perry practiced as a middle schooler. Now Perry is Jake’s favorite player.

It can all come full circle at Rentschler Field.

“I feel pumped that he’s going to end his career in Connecticut,” Bulkley said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Shawn McFarland can be reached at smcfarland@courant.com .