Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange City, FL

Blue Spring State Park ranks among best U.S. state parks

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPetj_0aDL96Qw00
Swimmers and tubers enjoy the 72-degree water at the spring head at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City on Monday, June 24, 2019. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

Blue Spring State Park, known for its shimmering waters and abundant manatees, ranks among the best state parks in the U.S., according to a ranking from vacation rental search engine HomeToGo.

The Central Florida destination, located about 45 north of Orlando, contains a first-magnitude spring that discharges 104 million gallons of water daily into the St. Johns River. During the hot summer months, it’s common to see family and friends tubing, swimming and diving into the pristine spring waters.

During the cool winter months, hundreds of manatees congregate in the 72-degree spring water, which is warmer than the St. Johns during especially cold mornings.

Blue Spring ranks number 16 on the list of 21 top state parks nationwide, ranking lower on HomeToGo’s “wildlife score” but higher for solitude, calculated by factoring in annual visitation and park acreage.

State parks in South Dakota, Utah, Georgia and Texas ranked ahead of this natural Florida gem.

Blue Spring State Park, at 2100 W. French Ave. in Orange City, is open from 8 a.m. until sundown. The park is entering its busy summer season, so visitors will want to arrive early to ensure entry to the park.

For more information, visit hometogo.com for the ranking and floridastateparks.org for state park details.

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
893
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Orange City, FL
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Orange City, FL
State
Utah State
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Spring State Park#U S State#State Parks#City Parks#Central Park#Water Park#The St Johns River#Floridastateparks Org#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#State Park Details#U S#Winter#Ranking#St Johns#Nationwide#Abundant Manatees#Diving#Vacation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Hurricane center monitors two tropical disturbances by Gulf of Mexico and Carolinas coastlines

Meteorologists are tracking two tropical disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico and North Carolina coastlines, with the potential of becoming the next tropical depression or storm by next week. A trough of low pressure with tropical potential was identified west of the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday morning, and by Sunday afternoon the National Hurricane Center said the system “has become somewhat ...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Eviction Special Report, Hunters Creek will fight Brightline, and where to get Chicago dogs in Central Florida (Ep. 652)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 17, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Locked Out: Low pay, soaring rents, pro-landlord laws set up Florida renters for eviction once COVID hit (:51) Hunter’s...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Orlando, FLParents Magazine

Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors

Guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors. On Friday, the theme parks announced that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise. Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida reports 2,482 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more resident fatalities

Florida added 2,482 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring the total to 2,292,004. With 19 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 36,075. With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 9 people in the state have now been infected. That number is closer to one in 10 nationally and one in 48 worldwide.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Orange County, FLtheapopkavoice.com

Orange County moves puppy mill discussion to public arena for feedback

According to the US Humane Society’s website, a puppy mill is “an inhumane high-volume dog-breeding facility that churns out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers. Dogs from puppy mills are often sick and unsocialized. The majority of puppies sold in pet stores and online are from puppy mills.”