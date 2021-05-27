Blue Spring State Park ranks among best U.S. state parks

Blue Spring State Park, known for its shimmering waters and abundant manatees, ranks among the best state parks in the U.S., according to a ranking from vacation rental search engine HomeToGo.

The Central Florida destination, located about 45 north of Orlando, contains a first-magnitude spring that discharges 104 million gallons of water daily into the St. Johns River. During the hot summer months, it’s common to see family and friends tubing, swimming and diving into the pristine spring waters.

During the cool winter months, hundreds of manatees congregate in the 72-degree spring water, which is warmer than the St. Johns during especially cold mornings.

Blue Spring ranks number 16 on the list of 21 top state parks nationwide, ranking lower on HomeToGo’s “wildlife score” but higher for solitude, calculated by factoring in annual visitation and park acreage.

State parks in South Dakota, Utah, Georgia and Texas ranked ahead of this natural Florida gem.

Blue Spring State Park, at 2100 W. French Ave. in Orange City, is open from 8 a.m. until sundown. The park is entering its busy summer season, so visitors will want to arrive early to ensure entry to the park.

For more information, visit hometogo.com for the ranking and floridastateparks.org for state park details.

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .