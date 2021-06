The NCAA College Baseball committee will announce the tournament field tomorrow. Several teams around the country will play today for automatic bids or to improve their spot in the post season pecking order. Mississippi State will not. The Bulldogs were bounced out of the Southeastern Conference tournament in just two games. As painful as those losses were, they do not erase the season the Bulldogs have put together. Rather than place an exclamation point at the end of their regular season, State left a question mark instead.