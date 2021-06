TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. In the wake of the pandemic, people have been streaming video content into their electronic devices more than ever before. So much so that Cisco, 2021 estimates that nearly 82% of Internet usage will be dedicated towards streaming video by 2022. Needless to say, the video streaming market is booming with the global market value set to touch $124.6 billion by 2025 according to Techjury, 2020. Entreprises and professionals are not far behind with a report from Haivision, 2019 revealing that 53% of enterprises taking to streaming or broadcasting live video at least once every week, while nearly 29% use it every day. 4CInsights, 2019 underlines the same trend with 80% of marketing professionals agreeing that video content is of increasing relevance to the business world.