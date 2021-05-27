Cancel
Waco, TX

Paddle season begins on the Brazos River

By Lindsay Liepman
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8Nvt_0aDL8bYJ00

Many people will be hitting Central Texas waterways this weekend, so we stopped by the brand new Brazos River location of Pura Vida Paddle so they can tell us about the hidden gems of Waco.

There's something about spending time on the water that gives Pura Vida Paddle Owner Erin Ward, peace of mind.

"This is like a hidden gem. I'm so blessed to bring this to where the public will see this. And in an affordable way," said Ward.

The city of Waco approved the paddle company's new river location at Brazos Park East. You'll find them at the boat ramp.

"Memorial Weekend is the big kick off for the summer and we will be here 7 days a week and we'll be here til August when kids go back to school," said Ward.

Already groups are enjoying time on the water and this location is special to Erin.

"You're going to see the cliffs. You're going to see the river trail. You're going to see the trees and all the limestone. It's amazing. When you go upriver, you get to the mouth of the Bosque if you go that direction, you'll see more cliffs. There are so many options. It's the pure essence of why I love being on the water," said Ward.

Pura Vida will be offering SUP, stand up paddle yoga and there are a few spots open for the Parent and Me Camp, that you can do with your kids through McLennan Community College's continuing education program.

For more information reach out to Pura Vida Paddle https://www.facebook.com/PuraVidaPaddle .

