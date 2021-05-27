Cancel
BNP hires BofA's Chiah to run single stock flow trading - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Duncan Chiah, a senior trader at Bank of America in London, is joining BNP Paribas to lead their single stock flow trading business, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Chiah, most recently an equity derivatives trader at BofA, declined to comment on the move.

BNP’s tapping of Chiah comes as it expands its stocks business after buying Deutsche Bank’s prime brokerage and electronic equities businesses in 2019.

