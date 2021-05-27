Cancel
Delafield, WI

Delafield firm wins Air Force contract to apply rapid AI training technology in military

By Teddy Nykiel
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 17 days ago
Synthetaic, a Delafield-based synthetic data company, is working with the U.S. Air Force to demonstrate how Synthetaic's technology can rapidly speed up artificial intelligence-powered object detection in geospatial data. The company announced on May 20 that it has won a contract with AFWERX, the Air Force's innovation arm.

Milwaukee, WI
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

