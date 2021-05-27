Cancel
Economy

AP Top Business News at 10:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low

US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden

Shoppers go back to stores, but retailers face challenges

Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic

Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

U.S. durable goods orders drop 1.3% in April

Harris to announce business investments in Central America

#Hack#Pandemic#Vaccination#Gdp#U S#Central America#Ap Top Business News#Fewer Americans#Retailers#Business Investments#April Harris#Jobless Claims#Gdp#Shoppers#Fall#Employers#Durable Goods#Gop Senators#Infrastructure Plan#Pipelines
EconomyWJFW-TV

US unemployment claims fall to 376,000, sixth straight drop

Washington - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth straight week as the U.S. economy, held back for months by the coronavirus pandemic, reopens rapidly. Nearly 3.5 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits the week of May 29, down by 258,000 from 3.8...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 110 points or 1.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,095-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

This Week: Retail sales, Fed policy update, Kroger earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department issues its May tally of U.S. retail sales Tuesday. Economists predict sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5% last month. That would follow flat sales in April and a massive 10.7% jump in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending. Retail spending covers about a third of overall consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of all economic activity in the U.S.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await much needed insight from the Federal Reserve on the central bank’s planned policy path given recent economic data releases. Seasonal headwinds have worked to trample volume and volatility which has crippled price action. Dow Jones Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

US stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 surging to a record high

Investors shrugged off CPI (consumer price inflation) data that showed a higher-than-projected rise in pricing pressure in the US. The Labor Department’s jobless claims data, released on Thursday, boosted investor sentiment on Wall Street. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by...
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates dip back down

U.S. mortgage rates dropped modestly this week remaining below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.96% for the week ending June 10 — down from 2.99% last week. Three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.21%.
EconomyQuad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market struggles to meet expectations

Released by the Department of Labor, the monthly Employment Report provides the financial markets with the latest insight on the U.S. labor market. Wall Street was hoping the recently released May report would alleviate concerns raised in April, which was considered a major disappointment. In April, the national unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 6% to 6.1%, its first increase since April 2020, while just 278,000 new jobs were added. Wall Street had forecast a gain of 998,000 jobs. Unfortunately, May’s report — though better than April — still failed to impress a growing number of critics.
Businessnny360.com

Consumer sentiment rises, inflation outlook eases

U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early June by more than expected on improved outlooks for the economy and moderating inflation expectations. The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index increased to 86.4 from 82.9 in May, data released Friday showed. The figure came in above the median 84.2 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Businesskfgo.com

U.S. consumer sentiment rebounds in early June – survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early June as inflation fears subsided and households grew more optimistic about future economic growth and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index increased to 86.4 in the first half of this month...
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks open mixed, S&P 500 heads for a 3rd weekly gain

Stocks were mixed in early trading Friday, but the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was little changed after the first hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also little changed and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD hits four-week lows under 1.2100 as the US dollar strengthens

US dollar jumps across the board amid higher yields and a reversal in stocks. EUR/USD about to post lowest weekly close since mid-April. The EUR/USD dropped further and reached at 1.2099, the lowest level since May 14. So far it is holding above 1.2100 but remains under pressure as the US dollar extends gains across the board.
MarketsForexTV.com

NZD/USD retreats to fresh session lows below 0.7200

NZD/USD edges lower after posting modest gains on Thursday. US Dollar Index rises into the positive territory above 90.00. Focus shifts to UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from US. After managing to …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast declines to 4.2% for Q2 after this week's data

"News from this week’s data releases decreased the nowcast for 2021:Q2 by 0.2 percentage point and decreased the nowcast for 2021:Q3 by 0.1 percentage point," the NY Fed explained in its publication. "Negative surprises from international trade data accounted for most of the decrease in both quarters." This report doesn't...
Businesskbnd.com

NWQWM Financial report

The S&P 500 rose to an all-time high yesterday as investors shrugged off a key inflation report that showed a bigger-than-expected increase in price pressures. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 9,000 a seasonally adjusted 376,000 for the week ended June 5. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020 when the first wave of COVID-19 infections barreled through the country. Claims have now decreased for six straight weeks. The drop in applications was led by California and Pennsylvania. The number of people continuing to receive benefits after an initial week of aid decreased 258,000 to 3.5 million during the week ended May 29. These so-called continuing claims had been stuck in a 3.6 million-3.8 million range since the middle of March, indicating workers were rejoining the labor force.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Positive Reaction To Inflation Data May Be Extended In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks poised to add to the gains posted in the previous session. The markets may continue to benefit from a positive reaction to yesterday's highly anticipated consumer price inflation data. While the report...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops to fresh daily low below 0.7730 as USD continues to gather strength

AUD/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday. US Dollar Index climbs to fresh weekly tops above 90.30. Eyes on the UoM's US Consumer Sentiment Index for June. After spending the Asian session in a tight range around 0.7750, the AUD/USD pair gained traction and rose to a daily high of 0.7775. However, with the greenback regathering its strength ahead of the American session, the pair lost its traction and was last seen trading at a daily low of 0.7725, losing 0.35% on the day.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US: Consumer Sentiment Index improves to 86.4 in June vs. 84 expected

Consumer confidence in the US improved in June. US Dollar Index continues to push higher toward 90.50. The Consumer Sentiment Index in the US improved to 86.4 (preliminary) in June from 82.9 in May, the University of Michigan's latest Surveys of Consumers showed on Friday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 84 by a wide margin.