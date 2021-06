The British pound has reversed directions on Tuesday. The pair is currently trading at 1.4173, down 0.29% on the day. On the fundamental front, UK Manufacturing PMI accelerated for a fourth straight month. The PMI surged in May, rising from 60.9 to 65.6. Still, analysts had expected more, as the consensus stood at 66.1. The 50-level separates contraction from expansion. The manufacturing sector has now reeled off 12 consecutive months of expansion.