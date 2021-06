In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is now likely to have moved into a consolidative range between 1.2150 and 1.2265. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘downward pressure has eased and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade sideways between 1.2160 and 1.2220’. However, EUR rose to 1.2231 before settling on a firm note at 1.2225 (+0.30%). Upward momentum is beginning to build and the risk for today is on the upside. However, any advance is expected to face solid resistance at 1.2250. The major resistance at 1.2265 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.2205 followed by 1.2185.”