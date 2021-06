Over the years, the odds for the team with the worst record have changed to de-incentivise deliberate losing in order to receive that top pick. That combined with the system of pick protection, which nearly every team employs in trades, has made the Draft Lottery a highly anticipated event on the calendar for more than just the non-playoff teams. That said, here's a look at the 2021 Draft picks that are awaiting the Lottery's results to decide their owner.