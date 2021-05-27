Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EUR at key 4-hour level ahead of GDP report

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR pulled back to 4h MA50. We are coming up on the Memorial Day holiday which will keep markets closed on Monday, May 31. That could bring some added volatility with traders readjusting positions ahead of the long weekend, as well as critical data coming up next week, including the May Employment Report.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Eur#Interest Rates#U S Gdp#Market Rates#Inflation Rates#Key Markets#Eur#The May Employment Report#Usd#The Federal Reserve#St Louis Fed#Bullish Momentum#Increased Volatility#Inflation Pressures#Cheap Energy Costs#Investors#Traders#Technical Analysis#Fundamental Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Euro bulls confidence boosted by Moving Average (MA) crossover. German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold heads for biggest monthly gain in 2021

Gold prices rose on Monday, to continue gains for the second straight day above the $1900 barrier, while on the cusp of a 4-month peak and the largest monthly gain this year. Gold prices rose 0.4% to $1,910.63 an ounce, after opening at $1,903.57, and hit a low of $1,902.59.
Businesseconomies.com

Silver eyes second straight monthly gain

Silver prices rose on Monday, to continue gains for the third straight day, while on track a the second straight monthly gain, as the US dollar fell against its peers. Silver prices rose 0.8% to $28.13 an ounce, after opening at $27.91, and hit a low of $27.86. Silver closed...
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index June forecast amid a dovish Fed

The US dollar index downward trend continued in May this year. It dropped as the Fed insisted that it won’t raise interest rates. Economic data from the US was relatively strong in May. The US dollar index (DXY) sell-off accelerated in May as the Federal Reserve insisted that it will...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends sideways grind above $1,900

A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations, inflation fears acted as a tailwind for the commodity. The upbeat market mood capped any further upside amid holiday-thinned liquidity. The market focus now shifts to Friday's release of the US monthly jobs data...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Looks to extend gains beyond 109.60 ahead of US PMI

USD/JPY remains subdued in the initial Asian session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Yen weakness after OECD economic downward assessment. The USD/JPY pair extendes the previous session's losses on Tuesday. The pair is under selling pressure after it touched the multi-month high near 110.30 on Friday.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Global Stocks Slip as Inflation Remains in Focus

Global stock markets slipped Monday as investors wrapped up a month of trading dominated by concerns over inflation and the pace of the international economic recovery. Trading was light with holidays in the U.S. and the U.K. S&P 500 stock futures were down slightly Monday. In Europe, Germany's DAX index...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Holds Steady After US Inflation Data

Gold inched higher on Monday and was on course for its biggest monthly jump since July 2020 as signs of rising inflation in the U.S. boosted the precious metal’s appeal as inflation hedge. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,905.35 an ounce to extend its gains this month by...
Currenciesinvezz.com

EUR/USD June forecast: will the euro maintain its momentum?

The EUR/USD has risen for the past two consecutive months. There are worries that the ECB will move before the Fed. This is despite the fact that the US is recovering faster than the EU. The EUR/USD rose for the second straight month in May as the US dollar continued...
MarketsWashington Post

Rate-Hike Bets in Emerging Markets Getting Excessive, Funds Say

When it comes to betting on higher borrowing costs in the developing world, some investors may be getting ahead of themselves. In markets from South Africa to Mexico and South Korea, traders are penciling in a faster pace of interest-rate hikes than what economists say is currently warranted based on the inflation outlook.
BusinessFXStreet.com

The key drivers for the week ahead

At the start of a new month there are some key questions that investors need to ask themselves. Firstly, will the sell in May/ go away strategy work in this most unusual of years? Secondly, what will the impact be of a potential delay to fully reopening the UK economy be for asset prices? We will also look at why the future could be bright for Deliveroo. An Opec meeting and a hotly anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls report for May ensures that there will be plenty of action in financial markets this week.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Expect increased inflation at least until next year, economists say

Anyone who has gone grocery store, bought airline tickets or bid on a home has probably come to the same conclusion: Prices are going up, and in some cases, quickly. After a long hiatus, inflation is back, with consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in more than a decade. In April, prices nationally jumped 4.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department. Inflation ran even hotter in Houston, where prices rose 4.5 percent from April 2020.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Monthly Payrolls Data Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Tuesday, slipping to multi-month lows against many of its peers, as traders look to the release of closely-watched nonfarm payrolls data later in the week for clues surrounding the Federal Reserve’s policy thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold hovers near five-month peak on weaker dollar, inflation jitters

BENGALURU (June 1): Gold prices on Tuesday traded near a five-month high scaled last week, supported by a softer dollar and growing inflationary pressures, while investors awaited key U.S. data that will provide a clearer picture on the global economy's recovery path. Spot gold was steady at $1,907.54 per ounce...