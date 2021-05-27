Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/JPY keeps the bid bias unchanged above 133.00

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/JPY trades with decent gains in the 133.30 region. US yields recover ground lost and retake 1.60% and above. US flash Q1 GDP came in at 6.4% QoQ. Following a brief drop to the 132.90 region in early trade, EUR/JPY manages to regain the 133.00 mark and beyond on Thursday.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Gdp#Jpy#Pave#Eur Jpy#German#Japanese#7 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP Weaker after BOE Rate Decision; DXY Sideways - Market Minutes

A look across the majors sees many USD-pairs trading within +/-0.1% of their daily open; much ado about nothing. Aside from the GBP-crosses which are marginally weaker on the session, the major US economic data release did little to move markets. Fed speakers remain the dominant market force, more so...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY stays bid, clings to gains around 132.40

EUR/JPY fades the earlier move to tops in the 132.55/60 band. The key German IFO survey came in above expectations in June. US final Q1 GDP came in at 6.4%, Claims rose by 411K. EUR/JPY gives away earlier gains to the 132.70 area, or daily highs, and returns to the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to gains near one-week tops, above mid-0.7000s

NZD/USD gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood, a subdued USD demand remained supportive of the move up. A pickup in the US bond yields might help limit the USD downfall and cap gains. The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish in the near-term

US data indicated economic progress but missed the market’s expectations. German IFO Survey showed improved Business Climate in June. EUR/USD finding support around a critical Fibonacci level. The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1950, marginally higher on a daily basis. A batch of US data has barely affected price...
Businessinvesting.com

GBP falls as BoE unchanged, FTSE 100 flies above 7,100

Bank of England keeps rates, QE unchanged, sees inflation spike as transitory. Investing.com – UK assets were impacted by the Bank of England’s latest monetary policy decision on Thursday with the FTSE 100 closing back above 7,100, GBP/USD dropping back below 1.3900 and United Kingdom 10-Year yields dropping back below 0.74%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 0.7070

NZD/USD is rising for the fourth straight day on Thursday. US economy grew by 6.4% in the first quarter as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data releases. The NZD/USD pair extended its rebound into the fourth straight day on Thursday and touched its highest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Downside pressure mitigated above the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD manages well to keep business above 1.1900 so far. German IFO survey showed morale remains high in June. Markets’ focus will be on the US calendar later on Thursday. EUR/USD navigates in a choppy fashion so far this week, always in the upper bound of the recent range and above the 1.1900 mark following Monday’s sharp bounce off the mid-1.1800s.
Marketsinvesting.com

Did The PBOC Signal It Is Content With The Yuan's Pullback?

The US dollar was trading slightly lower against most of the major and emerging market currencies. The Scandis were leading the major currencies, while the Russian ruble led the central and eastern European currencies higher. Emerging market currencies were mostly firmer, though the Turkish lira and South African rand were...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/CHF

USD/CHF - 0.9183.. The greenback met renewed selling at 0.9199 in Asia y'day n fell to session lows at 0.9155 in NY morning on soft US data, however, rebound in US yields n hawkish comments by Fed officials lifted price to 0.9194. On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains, 0.7600 mark remains in sight

AUD/USD edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. A subdued USD price action remained supportive of the intraday uptick. The AUD/USD pair edged higher heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the top...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further gains lie above 132.50

EUR/JPY’s weekly recovery falters in the 132.50/60 band. Next on the upside comes in 133.00 ahead of YTD highs. The recovery looks healthy and now flirts with the 6-month resistance line near 132.60. Above this area, the cross is forecast to accelerate gains to, initially, the 133.00 yardstick ahead of the 2021 highs at 134.12 (recorded on June 1).
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: GBP Makes a Comeback

This is during cautious anticipation of the pound against the rest of the other major currencies and before announcing the monetary policy update of the Bank of England today. The expectations so far are that the Bank may keep its policy unchanged, but the fear is that the bank will surprise the markets, as it happened from other global central banks by announcing the imminent date of tightening the bank's policy. Any signs of tightening will be a positive catalyst for sterling in the forex market today.
BusinessLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: BoE plays down inflationary risks and keeps policy unchanged

(Alliance News) - The Bank of England kept its key interest rate and its quantitative easing policy unchanged on Thursday, shaking off inflationary concerns, which the central bank labelled as "transitory". The pound dropped dramatically in the wake of the release, falling to an intraday low of USD1.3906. Just before...
CurrenciesBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Trading Sideways

The Canadian dollar had an uneventful overnight session, as did the rest of the G-10 majors. Traders ignored yesterday’s April Retail Sales data. The drop of 5.7% m/m was weaker than expected but not a surprise due to restrictions implemented to combat the third-wave coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian dollar was...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD pares early losses, turns positive on the day above 1.2300

USD/CAD gains traction during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 92.00. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.2280 in the early American session on Thursday but managed to reverse...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovery stalls on approach to 0.76

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD continues to fluctuate in tight range below 0.7600

AUD/USD continues to move sideways below 0.7600 on Thursday. US Dollar Index struggles to gain traction following Wednesday's modest rebound. Focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases from the US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory but seems to be having...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Slips on less hawkish BOE, Dollar steadies

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls ready for bumpy ride above 132.00

EUR/JPY extends bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement to refresh intraday top. Two-week-old horizontal area, 100-SMA convergence guards immediate upside. MACD conditions, multiple upside barriers keep sellers hopeful. EUR/JPY picks up bids to 132.43, up 0.11% intraday, during the early Friday’s recovery moves. Although the cross-currency pair justifies its U-turn from...