True Warrior Challenger Baseball Team Steps Up To Bat After COVID Hiatus

After taking a COVID-19 break like so many other sports, the True Warriors baseball team took the field again this spring. The team welcomed the Ridgefield Challengers to join for some friendly crosstown play for the last five Saturdays at the YMCA Majors field. Under the helm of new manager, Mikey Byrnes, and his assistant manager Aaron Schwartz, this amazing group of buddies was organized each week and paired up with their athletes.