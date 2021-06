Dakota State finished in second with 75.5 points in the race for the 2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Commissioner’s All-Sports Cup.Dickinson State won the NSAA Commissioner’s All-Sports Cup with 81.75 points. Points were awarded to the schools for finishes in season standings and the NSAA Championships. Teams could earn 1.5 points per first-place finish in their sport or earn one point when teams are competing in a single-event for the NSAA championship. The Trojans earned the most points from Women’s Basketball with 12, followed by Volleyball at 7.5, and Men’s Cross Country at seven. The last champion was Valley City State for the 2018-19 season since there was no champion for the 2019-20 due to the pandemic.