USD/CHF climbs to one-week tops, looks to extend the momentum beyond 0.9000 mark

We’ve reached a fascinating point in 2021's market. After an up and down few months, the month of June started off with a bang, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. touching fresh record highs. But, not all is well. The Fed shifted its tone last week to be surprisingly hawkish. With announcements that two interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected in 2023, along with inflation that is an entire percentage point hotter than expected, markets sharply sold off. With anxiety once again returning to the market, the Dow last week saw its worst week since October. As there are once again more questions than answers for stocks, Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several of the top U.S. MultiFactor Smart Beta ETFs based on fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days. We’ve rated one ETF as Best, one as Good, three as Caution, three as Poor, and one as Worst.