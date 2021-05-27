Cancel
USD/CHF climbs to one-week tops, looks to extend the momentum beyond 0.9000 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CHF gained traction for the second straight day and climbed to fresh weekly tops. The risk-on rally undermined the safe-haven CHF and provided a modest lift to the pair. Rallying US bond yields extended some support to the USD and remained supportive. The USD/CHF pair refreshed weekly tops during the...

www.fxstreet.com
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD steadily climbs back closer to 0.7600 mark amid softer USD

A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to gain traction for the fourth consecutive session. The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a softer tone surrounding the USD. Thursday’s disappointing US macro data did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus. The AUD/USD pair edged higher...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 0.7070

NZD/USD is rising for the fourth straight day on Thursday. US economy grew by 6.4% in the first quarter as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data releases. The NZD/USD pair extended its rebound into the fourth straight day on Thursday and touched its highest...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/CHF

USD/CHF - 0.9183.. The greenback met renewed selling at 0.9199 in Asia y'day n fell to session lows at 0.9155 in NY morning on soft US data, however, rebound in US yields n hawkish comments by Fed officials lifted price to 0.9194. On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm...
Currencieseconomies.com

USD/JPY climbs to three-month high

USD/JPY tilted higher in Asian trade to late March high when it hit March 2020 highs, following earlier data from Japan and ahead of US data and Fed speeches later today. As of 06:50 GMT, USD/JPY rose 0.16% to 110.83, with a three-month high at 110.85, and a session low at 110.63.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains beyond 155.00

GBP/JPY makes a stellar recovery from the previous week's lower levels. Bulls remain hopeful above the 154.95 level, look for additional gains. Momentum oscillator moves in favor of upside momentum. GBP/JPY price edges higher on Thursday morning in the initial trading session. The cross made YTD high at 156.07 in...
Businessactionforex.com

GBP/CHF extending rebound as BoE awaited, some upside prospects

BoE is widely expected to keep monetary policy unchanged today, with Bank Rate held at 0.10% and asset purchase target at GBP 895B. The overall tone on recovery should be upbeat given strong economy data flow. Yet, uncertainty remains high, in spite of high vaccination rate, regarding the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that delayed restrictions easing. Headline inflation came in above BoE’s target in May. But the MPC would continue to view the movements as temporary and transitory.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective advance extends to fresh weekly highs

Fed Chair Powell´s testimony on the covid crisis maintained investors in a good mood. EU Consumer Confidence came in at -3.3 in June, according to preliminary estimates. EUR/USD heads higher in the near-term, but it is still far from turning bullish. The EUR/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF: Options market teases bears after four-week optimism

USD/CHF options probe the pair buyers as one-month risk reversal, a gauge of calls to puts, dropped during the last two days after a four-week upward trajectory, per the latest data from Reuters. This goes against the USD/CHF rebound from the monthly low, up 0.18% intraday near 0.9195 by the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD climbs to near two-month tops, eyeing to reclaim 1.2500 mark

USD/CAD reversed a dip to the 1.2435 region and short to near two-month tops on Monday. The Fed’s hawkish surprise continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive. An uptick in oil prices might underpin the loonie and keep a lid on any further gains for the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF consolidates near two-month tops, holds above 0.9200 mark

USD/CHF witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new trading week. The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and capped any meaningful gains for the pair. Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive; the hawkish Fed helped limit losses. The USD/CHF pair...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to 1.3900 mark, fresh session tops

GBP/USD witnessed some short-covering move on Monday amid a modest USD bullish. A turnaround in the risk sentiment prompted profit-taking around the safe-haven USD. The Fed’s hawkish shifts should help limit the USD downside and cap gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday ascent and...
StocksForbes

Cambria Value And Momentum Rated Top Smart Beta ETF This Week

We’ve reached a fascinating point in 2021's market. After an up and down few months, the month of June started off with a bang, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. touching fresh record highs. But, not all is well. The Fed shifted its tone last week to be surprisingly hawkish. With announcements that two interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected in 2023, along with inflation that is an entire percentage point hotter than expected, markets sharply sold off. With anxiety once again returning to the market, the Dow last week saw its worst week since October. As there are once again more questions than answers for stocks, Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several of the top U.S. MultiFactor Smart Beta ETFs based on fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days. We’ve rated one ETF as Best, one as Good, three as Caution, three as Poor, and one as Worst.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Climb Against Loonie

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see the US dollar strengthen against multiple currencies around the world. This is obviously a US dollar move, because oil looks rather strong, which should help the Canadian dollar. However, if the market were to reach towards the 1.25 handle, I think we are going to make serious decisions as to where we are going longer term. There is a band of noise between 1.25 and 1.26, and a breakout above that level would be a very positive sign.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD advances beyond 1.2450 on unabated USD strength

USD/CAD extends rally to fresh multi-month highs on Friday. US Dollar Index continues to push higher after breaking above 92.00. CAD struggles to capitalize on recovering crude oil prices. The USD/CAD pair broke above 1.2400 on Friday and reached its strongest level since April 26 at 1.2453. As of writing,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD hangs near multi-week lows, below 1.3900 mark

GBP/USD lost ground for the sixth consecutive session and was weighed down by a combination of factors. The Fed’s hawkish turn continued underpinning the USD and exerted downward pressure on the major. Dismal UK Retail Sales, COVID-19/Brexit woes acted as a headwind for the GBP and contributed to the fall.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Seems poised to prolong the strong positive momentum

A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain traction for the fourth straight session. The Fed’s sudden hawkish shift continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive. Retreating oil prices weighed on the loonie and provided an additional boost to the major. The USD/CAD pair built on the post-FOMC breakout momentum...
Marketsinvesting.com

USD/CAD Marks Best Week For 2021; Rally Slows Near Familiar Resistance

USDCAD had its most constructive week since March 2020, rallying by 1.7% to a seven-week high of 1.2382. The bull run has snapped the one-month-old trading range and sent the price above its 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), but a familiar heavy obstacle is currently threatening to put breaks on the rally.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF looks to gain beyond 0.9180 amid firmer US dollar

USD/CHF posts mild gains in the Asian session. US dollar stays elevated despite disappointing Initial Jobless Claims data. Swiss Franc remains under pressure after SNB dovish outlook. The buying pressure in the US dollar keeps USD/CHF higher in the Asian session on Friday morning. The pair touched the multi-month high...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes session tops, around 1.4100 mark post-UK inflation figures

GBP/USD gained positive traction on Wednesday and moved further away from one-month lows. A subdued USD demand and hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures provided a modest lift to the pair. Brexit/COVID-19 woes kept a lid on any further gains ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC decision. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops...