Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/JPY analysis: Surges above 109.00

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday's trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Jpy#Japanese Yen#A Resistance#Currency Exchange#Usd Jpy#Bullish Traders#Trading#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Breaching Psychological Resistance

The support level reached 109.35 before settling around 109.50 at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, waiting for new developments. The currency pair's recent bounce gains pushed it towards the 110.20 resistance level and as I mentioned before, surpassing that most important psychological resistance of 110.00 is to further control the bulls' performance. The US dollar, which confused most observers by its rally in the first quarter of 2021, fell broadly in April and May.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Retraces In Search Of Support

The US dollar’s rally ran out of steam for lack of liquidity during the long weekend in the US and the UK. Traders are cautious in bidding up amid thin trading volume especially after last week’s surge above the psychological level of 110.00. The RSI is retreating into the neutrality area. The bearish MA cross may attract some selling interest in the near term.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Head & Shoulders?

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as there was insufficiently bearish price action when the resistance level identified at 1.2209 was first reached. However, this level was accurate as strong resistance. Today’s EUR/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades must be taken prior to 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY seen rangebound between 108.80 and 110.00 – UOB

USD/JPY is now expected to trade on a 108.80-110.00 consolidation theme in the next weeks. Suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we highlighted yesterday that ‘deeply overbought conditions suggest that USD is unlikely to strengthen further’, we expected USD to ‘to consolidate and trade between 109.50 and 110.05’. However, USD dropped sharply to 109.34 before settling on a soft note at 109.54 (-0.25%). The sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for USD to dip below the strong support at 109.30. For today, the next support at 109.10 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 109.65 followed by 109.85.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks firmer albeit off 2021 highs above 134.00

EUR/JPY records new 201 highs above 134.00. Higher US yields sponsor the selling mood in JPY. US ISM Manufacturing next of note in the US calendar. The selling pressure in the Japanese currency underpins the continuation of the upside momentum in EUR/JPY to fresh YTD tops beyond 134.00 the figure.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY bounces off multi-day lows, steady above mid-109.00s ahead of US ISM PMI

USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and stalled its recent corrective slide. The safe-haven JPY was weighed down by the prevalent risk-on mood, COVID-19 jitters. An uptick in the US bond yields remained supportive’ sustained USD selling capped gains. The USD/JPY pair managed to recover over 35 pips from multi-day...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects paragraph 4 sterling high to $1.4250 from $1.4259) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4250 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Extends Decline

The decline of the USD/JPY reached below the 109.40 level, where it found support in the 109.33/109.36 zone. During Tuesday’s trading hours, the rate had recovered and reached the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average near 106.70. If the 55-hour SMA provides enough resistance, the pair could once again...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY looks for buying interest

The US dollar’s rally ran out of steam for lack of liquidity during the long weekend in the US and the UK. Traders are cautious in bidding up amid thin trading volume especially after last week’s surge above the psychological level of 110.00. The RSI is retreating into the neutrality area. The bearish MA cross may attract some selling interest in the near term.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Two scenarios likely

The 50– hour simple moving average provided support for the AUD/USD currency pair on Monday. As a result, the Australian Dollar has surged by 38 pips or 0.50% against the US Dollar since yesterday's trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s demand subdued amid ruling optimism

The EU Markit Manufacturing PMIs were upwardly revised in May. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected at 60.7 for May. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, holding above 1.2200. The EUR/USD pair has remained lifeless so far this Tuesday, trading in the 1.2220/30 price zone, although it extended its weekly...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Consolidates below 134.00

The EUR/JPY currency pair consolidated below the 134.00 level during Monday's trading session. Everything being equal, the common European currency against the Japanese Yen are likely to continue to trade within the range of 134.00/133.60 during the following trading session. However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Setups With EUR/AUD and GBP/CHF

I bet you will change your mind when you see that EUR/AUD and GBP/CHF are approaching key inflection points!. Check out EUR/AUD’s lowkey uptrend and GBP/CHF’s months-long range:. EUR/AUD: 1-hour. After showing wicks and then reversing near 1.5810, EUR/AUD has gone back down to test the ascending channel support around...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY looks set to retest multi-month low around 89.50

DXY keeps weekly trend line breakdown below 200-HMA. Bearish MACD, immediate faling trend line also exert downside pressure. US dollar index (DXY) remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day on early Tuesday, not to forget after posting a two-month south-run. That said, the US dollar gauge versus major currencies print 0.08% intraday losses to 89.77 by the press time of the pre-European session.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Hammers Same Resistance Barrier

The British pound continues to look very bullish, as we continue to hammer against the 1.42 level. The Americans were not trading during the day on Monday, so a little bit of hesitation later in the day should not have been a surprise, but I do think that it is only a matter of time before we finally get the breakout. Once we get above the 1.4233 level, then it is likely that this market will go looking towards the next psychologically important figure, the 1.45 level.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD rebounds above 0.7750 after US data

AUD/USD rises into the positive territory during the American session. US Dollar Index drops into the negative territory near 89.70. Upbeat data releases from US failed to help USD gather strength. The AUD/USD dropped to 0.7730 area during the European trading hours but reversed its direction with the greenback coming...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD advances further north of 1.2200 ahead of PMIs

EUR/USD trades with modest gains above the 1.2200 mark. German, EMU final May Manufacturing PMI next on tap. US ISM Manufacturing will take centre stage later in the session. EUR/USD adds to Monday’s gains and extends the breakout of the key 1.2200 the figure on turnaround Tuesday. EUR/USD firmer, looks...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.30; (P) 109.62; (R1) 109.88;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Further rise is mildly in favor with 108.55 support intact. On the upside, above 110.19 will resume the rise from 107.47 to retest 110.95 high. Firm break there will resume larger rise from 102.58 to 111.71 resistance next. On the downside, break of 108.55 will turn bias to the downside for 107.47 support instead.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Consolidation b4 one more rise. 1.4308 - 50% Proj. of 1.3801-1.4233 FM 1.4092. 1.4263 - 100% Proj. of 1.4092-1.4218 FM 1.4137. 1.4241 - Feb's near a 34-month high. 1.4185 - Prev. hourly res (now sup). 1.4137 - Last Fri's low. 1.4092 - Last week's low (Thur). GBP/USD - 1.4222.. Although...