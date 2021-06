Preview: After seven days off, the Lynx return to action against the last team they faced. The Lynx lost to the Storm 90-78 at Target Center on May 20. The Lynx led by 14 points early in the fourth quarter but the Storm, the defending league champions, scored 37 points in that quarter to rally for its 10th consecutive victory over the Lynx. The Western Conference-leading Storm (5-1) have played twice since May 20, winning both games in overtime. The Storm defeated Dallas 100-97 in Dallas on May 22, then outlasted Connecticut 90-87 in Seattle on Tuesday.