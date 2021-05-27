Juan de Jongh: Wasps centre to rejoin Stormers at end of season

Watching that incredibly competitive game between Sale and Bristol at the AJ Bell on Friday evening got me thinking; the Premiership really is stacked with outstanding coaches at the moment. I think we are in a golden period. Just look around. Quite apart from Alex Sanderson and Pat Lam, whose teams put on such a full-blooded display on Friday night, you have so many excellent young coaches. I had previously mentioned Steve Borthick’s swift impact on Leicester Tigers in my column last weekend. Borthwick has made a flying start to his coaching career. Wasps have looked rejuvenated under Lee Blackett. Gloucester have George Skivington and Alex King, two players I knew very well when I coached at Wasps. Stuart Hooper at Bath is arguably still searching for consistency, but nevertheless another promising young coach.