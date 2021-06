If you had the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers meeting up in the Western Conference finals, you just might be a soothsayer. The No. 4-seeded Clippers made franchise history on Friday night by beating the No. 1 Utah Jazz in six games, thus earning their first trip beyond Round 2 in the 50 years of the team's existence. This, after coming back from a 3-2 deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in seven games. But LA will be withoutKawhi Leonard for at least Game 1 as the Clippers' star forward continues to deal with asprained right knee and didn't travel with the team to Phoenix.