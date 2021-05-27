Cancel
For Native Americans, college charters fall short

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNative American activists at colleges across the United States are pushing their schools to do more to atone for past wrongs, including the taking and selling of tribal lands to establish the institutions.

Minot, NDGrand Forks Herald

Port: How do you promote Native American voices by attacking Native Americans?

MINOT, N.D. — Earlier this week a group of activists looking to stop construction on Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project attacked a pump station site. They vandalized equipment and terrorized workers, dozen of whom were locked in by the protesters. Ultimately, the assault resulted in about 250 arrests, though the group that organized the activists, Treaty People, was prepared for that. They held seminars before the escalation in protests this week at which they assured those who planned to be arrested of monetary assistance with their legal fees and even clothes for court.
Charitiesnativenewsonline.net

MacKenzie Scott Foundation Makes Multi-Million Dollar Donations to Native Americans in Philanthropy and the American Indian College Fund

WASHINGTON — Two Native American organizations have received donations from MacKenzie Scott. The Native Americans in Philanthropy (NAP) and the American Indian College Fund announced on Tuesday they received generous donations from Scott. For Scott, she is fulfilling her commitment she made in 2019 to give away a portion of...
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Begin planning for college this fall with Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- While the official start of summer is just around the corner, many of our recent high school graduates are focusing on what to do in the fall. Questions about leaving the state and cost are constantly being discussed. So, what are some local options for these college bound hopefuls this fall?
Carlisle, PAkelo.com

Native American remains being returned

CARLISLE, PA (AP) — The remains of 10 more Native American children who died more than a century ago at a boarding school in central Pennsylvania are being disinterred and will be returned to their relatives. A team of archaeologists began disinterring the remains at the cemetery on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks, which also houses the U.S. Army War College.
Collegesfastweb.com

College Scholarships for African American Students

The African American community and Black students play an important role in higher education, and scholarships are out there to help ensure no one misses out on their college dream. From high school juniors to college grad students, many universities across the country offer diversity and minority financial aid opportunities to qualifying Black students. These range from financial aid for African American women, Black high school students, African American men and full-ride scholarships for African American students. There are many education grants in the United States from notable African American advancement organizations, like the NAACP, UNCF and the Congressional Black Caucus, Inc. This is in addition to the many scholarships from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), like U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris' alma mater, Howard University; sororities or fraternities, such as the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity; and foundations, such as the Jackie Robinson Foundation, Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation, Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship from the University of Louisville. Honor your heritage and academic achievement with the opportunity to use your education to make a difference. Who knows, YOU could be the next person the world is celebrating! Apply for the following African American financial aid opportunities today; get the support you need to help you pay for school.
CollegesWashingtonian.com

American University Is Launching the United States’ First Association to Study First Ladies

The United States’ first ladies are now getting the attention they deserve. American University announced on Monday that it will launch the nation’s first association dedicated to the study of the work and history of presidents’ spouses this month. Called the First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE), the association will bring together academics, staffers of former first ladies, and journalists to explore the legacies of past and current first ladies.
Floresville, TXWilson County News

Native American powwow wins FEDC assistance

Floresville City Manager Andy Joslin displays the last city map that the Floresville Economic Development Corp. had printed, as corporation Executive Assistant Charlotte Ximenez-Nelson notes that printing 200 updated maps would cost $3,000. FEDC members opted June 14 to go with a digital interactive map. GREGORY RIPPS/Wilson County News. [Video...
Religiondetroitcatholic.com

Bishops discuss developing plan for Native American, Alaska Native ministry

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- U.S. bishops were asked June 17 to consider authorizing development of a new formal statement and comprehensive vision for Native American and Alaskan Native ministry, since the last one approved was over 40 years ago. Bishop James S. Wall of Gallup, New Mexico, chairman of the U.S....
Franklin County, MARecorder

Jonathan Tuck: Reparations for Native Americans

While reparations for people of color may seem like a good idea before we do so we need to remember/look at those treated even worse throughout history — Native Americans. Since the arrival of Europeans in 1500 these people have lost their entire country and have had entire tribes eradicated.
Militarypublicradiotulsa.org

Two Parks Changing To Honor Veterans, Native Americans

Some monuments to veterans are moving. At a press conference today, officials announced that Veterans Park will be moving to Centennial Park. One reason for the change is to create more visibility for the Veterans Park monuments. Josh Sparks, veterans chair for the Human Rights Commission, said Veterans Park was...
Maine StateAntelope Valley Press

Maine proposal OKs Native American casinos

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s legislature approved the initial proposal that would allow four Native American tribes to build gambling businesses on their lands, in reversal from years of resistance and laws that opposed Native ownership of casinos in the state. Breaking years of opposition against the bill, the House...
Seneca, PAcranberryeagle.com

Native American group reacts to mascot change

CRANBERRY TWP — Seneca Valley School District's retirement of its Native American-themed imagery associated with the Raiders name was commendable, the National Congress of American Indians said. But, the NCAI added, it's a first step. “For those schools currently undergoing a rebrand, Seneca Valley included, an important question remains: What...
U.S. Politicswopular.com

Us To Probe Native American Boarding School Impact

The federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools, which for decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Tuesday. (June 22) Federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work...
Politicsdnyuz.com

City Approves Landmarks Honoring Chinese Americans and Native Americans

City officials on Tuesday voted unanimously to designate an Indigenous archaeological site on the South Shore of Staten Island and the Kimlau War Memorial in Chinatown in Manhattan as protected landmarks. “We have been working very hard to ensure that we are telling the story of all New Yorkers and...
Hamburg, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Vaccinations will be required at Hilbert College this fall

HAMBURG, N.Y. — ​Hilbert College says all students and staff members must be fully vaccinated in order to attend classes in Hamburg this fall. In a letter, the school’s president says all faculty and students must provide proof of vaccination to Hilbert’s Wellness Center by no later than July 26.
Redding, CAkrcrtv.com

Modern casinos have roots in Native American history

REDDING, Calif. — Native American tribes have a long history of gambling giving them a reason to operate casinos on tribal lands. The Redding Rancheria hosted a "big time" on June 19 featuring a "handgame" tournament. The handgame is played by two teams of two players. While singing and trying...