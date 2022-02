The days of heading to the bank and standing in long queues or dealing with a lot of paperwork just to receive or send money are gone. From any location and with any mobile device, users can transfer or receive money, purchase goods and services, and carry out other transactions easily and seamlessly. Secure money transfer apps allow users to transfer money from one person to another in a safe, secure and fast manner. Also referred to as peer-to-peer payment apps, money transfer apps simplify payments and enable users to use e-wallets to connect to a bank account or credit card—with just a few clicks on a mobile device, payments and transactions can be made.

