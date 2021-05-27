UPCOMING EVENTS: Celtic band plays Hyton on the Hill, Acoustic Tuesday concert in Old Town Manassas
Prince William Historic Preservation Lecture Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Virtual. Historian David W. Hogan, Jr. will explore the relationship of General George S. Patton and the Allied High Command, especially General Omar Bradley during World War II. To register or for more information, call 703-367-7872. Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation. Free; donations accepted.www.princewilliamtimes.com