IQware integrates with PointCentral

By Paul Stevens
shorttermrentalz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS: IQware, a global provider of hospitality technology software solutions, has announced a new integration with PointCentral, a provider of home automation solutions that allow property managers to offer a premium smart home experience with contactless check-in for guests. Through the new IQware integration, an automated data transfer automatically creates...

shorttermrentalz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Access#Customers Access#Data Access#Data Management#Software Development#Pointcentral#Iqware Inc#Alarm Com#Keyless Access Management#Home Automation Solutions#Data Transfer#Smart Property Solutions#Contactless Communication#Product Offerings#Operators#Contactless Check In#Smart Home#Interactions#Ceo#Property Owners
News Break
Technology
Related
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Process Integration

This project was made as part of the course "Process Design II" at the School of Chemical Enginnering of the National Technical University of Athens. It uses a csv or excel spreadsheet file as input, and it generates:. The Grand Composite Curve of the process. The Enthalpy - Temperature diagram.
Softwaresymfony.com

New in Symfony 5.3: Notifier Integrations

Symfony 5.3 is backed by JoliCode. JoliCode is a team of passionate developers and open-source lovers, with a strong expertise in PHP & Symfony technologies. They can help you build your projects using state-of-the-art practices. The Notifier component was introduced in Symfony 5.2 as the best way to send notifications...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Repay Integrates AP Automation Into Sage 100

Repay Holdings Corporation, which offers technology for inbound and outbound payments, has integrated its accounts payable (AP) automation offering into Sage 100. The offering adds to the company’s current connections with the Sage 300 and Sage X3 products, according to a Wednesday (May 19) announcement. The AP automation lets users...
EntertainmentAdvanced Television

TVSquared integrates location data

TVSquared, a global player in cross-platform TV ad measurement, continues to expand the breadth of its data coverage with the integration of Foursquare’s location data within its ADvantage platform. TVSquared users can now connect linear and OTT/CTV ads directly to physical outcomes, including store visits and foot traffic, to get a same-day view into how campaigns impact offline consumer behaviours.
Softwarehomecaremag.com

Brightree & MedEdge Integrate to Create 340B Automation Platform

ATLANTA (May 19, 2021)—Brightree announced it has integrated its Brightree Business Management Solution for Pharmacy with 340B Validation Services from MedEdge Solutions, an innovative custom software solutions, data analytics and technical consulting company, to create a robust web-based tool for managing 340B data, submissions to third-party administrators (TPAs) and reporting.
Businessfinextra.com

Current gets in DeFi with Acala integration

Current, a leading U.S. financial technology company serving Americans who are working to create a better future for themselves, today announced its partnership with Acala, a decentralized finance platform built on the Polkadot blockchain network. The partnership, the first of its kind, establishes a new category of hybrid finance (HyFi)...
Technologyfacilityexecutive.com

BEST Integrated Wireless Access Control

Facility administrators can now manage thousands of access credentials to their heavy-use doorways from a smart, secure, centralized platform. BEST’s updated Wi-Q Technology Wireless Access Solution has been integrated with Mercury, opening the door for dozens of integrations through Mercury Panels. Wi-Q performs its own security updates every 60 seconds, every day. It installs easily and retrofits without running wires to doors. It also includes a portal gateway housing redesigned to look like an everyday Wi-Fi router to help reduce tampering by allowing it to hide in plain sight.
Interior Designcepro.com

8 Emerging Technologies for Residential Integrators and Designers

The interior design industry continues to be the pioneer in the adoption and scaling of emerging technology. Interior designers are embracing the latest technologies to stay relevant in the market, increase productivity and consumer satisfaction, convenience, while also providing endless design options. Here are some must-haves for both seasoned and upcoming interior designers.
SoftwareHotel Online

RDP Integrates With PointCentral for Seamless, Contact-Free Access to Hospitality Properties

Vail, CO. (May 24, 2021) – RDP today announced a new integration with PointCentral, a cloud-based property automation platform that hospitality businesses use to offer a premium smart home experience with contactless access. Following over 30 years of tailored service in the hospitality industry, this integration with PointCentral is RDP’s next evolution in its full suite Property Management Software solution. In response to a trying 2020 for properties, RDP has developed a full Touchless Check-In and Check-Out platform that will change the nature of guest-staff interaction on partner properties in the future. By integrating with RDP, PointCentral’s platform will enhance this new functionality with automated dispatch of smart lock access codes to guests based on reservation dates. This integration between RDP and PointCentral will eliminate the need to access both platforms in order to provide efficient keyless access on-property, resulting in a safer, more convenient rental experience for guests and staff alike.
Softwareautomation.com

PLCnext as the Ideal Platform for IIoT Integration

IIoT or IT/OT integration is quite popular these days, but how can these modern approaches and ideas be put into practice? This requires hardware that features the necessary openness and ability to meet the demanding requirements of the process industry, for example. Solution. The controllers of Phoenix Contact’s PLCnext product...
Technologydentistryiq.com

Integrate data management solutions to streamline workflows

Most of the data being generated on a regular basis is produced by the health-care industry. This is evident in the fact that by 2025, the compound annual growth rate of data for health care will reach 36%. That’s approximately 11% faster than the entertainment industry, 10% faster than financial services, and 6% faster than manufacturing.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Taurus integrates GMEX trading technology

Taurus, a digital asset infrastructure provider, has adopted GMEX trading technology to support the Taurus Digital eXchange (TDX), its independent regulated marketplace for digital assets. Taurus received a securities company licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA to operate TDX, as an organised trading facility according to Swiss...
Electronicsconstructionequipment.com

Skyward Integrates With Pix4D on Drone Maps & Models

Verizon unit Skyward has announced its integration with Pix4D, giving customers the ability to turn drone data into 2D maps and 3D models. Enterprises and drone pilots can now plan flights, receive approval to fly in controlled airspace with LAANC, fly with Skyward’s InFlight ground control station, and process data using Pix4D—all from within the Skyward platform.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will the Colonial Pipeline Attack Affect IoT Integration?

In recent years oil and gas companies across the value chain have increasingly integrated digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into their facilities. The technologies offer companies robust, real-time operations and maintenance data, but their reliance on wireless networks represents a potential cybersecurity risk. Last week Rigzone asked its...
Technologyecmweb.com

Integrating LLLC Technology with Building Systems

There’s a lot of buzz about luminaire level lighting controls (LLLC) – and for good reason. LLLC technology enables greater control over a building’s lighting system, all the way down to the individual fixture level, resulting in optimized lighting for the space. Compared to other lighting control systems, which may simply be turned on or off with a switch or on a schedule, these advanced lighting control systems allow building operators and managers to greatly reduce annual energy costs through capabilities like daylight harvesting and high-end trim. One of the most promising features of the technology, however, is that the fixture-level sensors and connectivity LLLC allow for integration with other building systems to achieve even greater energy cost savings.
TechnologyRadio Business Report

An End-to-End Integration with WideOrbit

An end-to-end integration between WideOrbit‘s WO Traffic and WO Automation for Radio applications and the PromoSuite Production radio workflow platform has arrived. This product, the companies say, can provide benefits to radio stations using PromoSuite Production, including speeding up the order entry process, streamlining cart number assignments, eliminating duplication, and reducing overhead associated with dubbing audio files into WO Automation for Radio.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

BottlePos Partners with Paystri for Integrated Payments

SALEM, Mass. (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. BottlePos, an innovator in point of sale (POS) technology for liquor stores, is now partnering with Paystri for integrated payments. The partnership gives BottlePos users access to Paystri’s payment solutions that streamline transactions no matter how customers choose to pay. BottlePos is feature-rich software...
EconomyTechRadar

Cloud integration: shining a light on dark data

In today’s world, good use of business data can result in growing revenue. Yet, for many businesses, this opportunity remains completely untapped. For most, cloud environments such as data lakes and data warehouses are not new concepts - on average, 60% of data lives in a data warehouse with the other 40% living as dark data.
Softwarepostperspective.com

5th Kind Integrates With Box for Cloud Collaboration

5th Kind, makers of the Core cloud-based collaboration and asset management platform, has announced a new integration with Box, joining its Box Technology and Services Partner Program. This new endeavor is part of 5th Kind’s new Script-to-Screen initiative meant to streamline production workﬂows from preproduction through post and beyond. This relationship brings together Box’s content management capabilities with 5th Kind’s production workﬂow expertise to help drive new standards around remote collaboration, security and advanced metadata.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to add OpenProject integration into Nextcloud

Jack Wallen walks you through the steps of integrating OpenProject notifications into the Nextcloud Dashboard for a quick heads up on your assigned project tasks. With the release of Nextcloud 20, it is now possible to integrate the cloud platform with one of the finest open source project management tools on the market, OpenProject. With this integration, users can add widgets to the Nextcloud dashboard to keep track of their assigned projects within your OpenProject instance which can either be self-hosted in your data center or from the OpenProject cloud service.