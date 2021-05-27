IQware integrates with PointCentral

Vail, CO. (May 24, 2021) – RDP today announced a new integration with PointCentral, a cloud-based property automation platform that hospitality businesses use to offer a premium smart home experience with contactless access. Following over 30 years of tailored service in the hospitality industry, this integration with PointCentral is RDP’s next evolution in its full suite Property Management Software solution. In response to a trying 2020 for properties, RDP has developed a full Touchless Check-In and Check-Out platform that will change the nature of guest-staff interaction on partner properties in the future. By integrating with RDP, PointCentral’s platform will enhance this new functionality with automated dispatch of smart lock access codes to guests based on reservation dates. This integration between RDP and PointCentral will eliminate the need to access both platforms in order to provide efficient keyless access on-property, resulting in a safer, more convenient rental experience for guests and staff alike.