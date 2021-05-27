NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament 2021: Live stream, TV schedule for Super Regionals (Day 1, 5/27/2021)

It’s down to 16 teams in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament as teams vie for a spot in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The Super Regionals kick off Thursday with a pair of games: No. 2 UCLA vs. unseeded Virginia Tech and No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State. These are the opening games of the three-game sets that will determine which teams advance, with the rest of the bracket picking up over the weekend.