ATF Operation Southbound is supposedly designed to stop the trafficking of firearms purchased in the United States from turning up in Mexico with the cartels. The Mexican government shares the serial numbers of guns with the ATF, who then traces them back to the original purchaser in the US and begins an investigation into how the guns got south of the border. But there may be some issues involved with the operation, issues of possible warrantless searches that have been raised by John Crump, investigative journalist at Ammoland and Virginia Director of GOA. These issues become even more imperative if David Chipman is confirmed as head of the ATF.