EUR/USD: Corrective decline to challenge support at 1.2165
EUR/USD seems unable to extend gains beyond the 1.2200 figure. A corrective decline is imminent, in the view of FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik. “April Durable Goods Orders contracted 1.3% MoM, missing expectations, although the core reading surged to 2.3%, much better than anticipated. Q1 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 4.3% QoQ while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 21 contracted to 406K. The most notable reaction is that Wall Street is sharply up ahead of the opening, anticipating some risk-on trading for the American session.”www.fxstreet.com