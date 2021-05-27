Cancel
EUR/USD: Corrective decline to challenge support at 1.2165

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD seems unable to extend gains beyond the 1.2200 figure. A corrective decline is imminent, in the view of FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik. “April Durable Goods Orders contracted 1.3% MoM, missing expectations, although the core reading surged to 2.3%, much better than anticipated. Q1 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 4.3% QoQ while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 21 contracted to 406K. The most notable reaction is that Wall Street is sharply up ahead of the opening, anticipating some risk-on trading for the American session.”

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further gains lie above 132.50

EUR/JPY’s weekly recovery falters in the 132.50/60 band. Next on the upside comes in 133.00 ahead of YTD highs. The recovery looks healthy and now flirts with the 6-month resistance line near 132.60. Above this area, the cross is forecast to accelerate gains to, initially, the 133.00 yardstick ahead of the 2021 highs at 134.12 (recorded on June 1).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA still caps the upside

EUR/USD reverses the previous pullback on Thursday. Further up is located the 200-day SMA and the 1.2000 mark. If the recovery gathers extra steam, then there is room for spot to challenge the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1993 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle. There is, however, a minor hurdle at a Fibo level at 1.1976 (which has been tested on Wednesday).
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Trading Day Ahead

The dollar is still the strongest with expectations of imminent tightening of the US Federal Reserve's policy, while the European Central Bank is in a cautious waiting mode. European countries are still concerned about the variables of the Coronavirus. Germany's CDC says the delta variant accounted for more than 15%...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.87. Despite the dollar's retreat from yesterday's near the 15-month peak at 111.10 to 110.67 in New York, subsequent rally in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break above said resistance suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for Medium Term upmove to extend to 111.40/50 before prospect of a much-needed correction due to loss of momentum.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Downside pressure mitigated above the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD manages well to keep business above 1.1900 so far. German IFO survey showed morale remains high in June. Markets’ focus will be on the US calendar later on Thursday. EUR/USD navigates in a choppy fashion so far this week, always in the upper bound of the recent range and above the 1.1900 mark following Monday’s sharp bounce off the mid-1.1800s.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY keeps the positive outlook so far – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘bias is on the upside but any advance in USD is unlikely to break the major resistance at 111.35’. However, USD dipped to 110.68 first before recovering. We still see room for USD to edge higher but in view of the lackluster momentum, a break of 111.35 would come as a surprise (111.10 is already quite a strong level). Support is at 110.75 followed by 110.60.”
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short-term Bottom on EUR/JPY?

We’re checking out a technical setup on EUR/JPY that may draw in traders into the longer-term uptrend after the recent drop. Is this the start of a new leg higher?. On the daily chart above of EUR/JPY, we can see the pair has been in a steady uptrend over the past three months, which actually is a part of a longer-term uptrend that goes all the way back to May 2020 where the pair bottomed out just under the 115.00 handle.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding on to modest gains

European Markit PMIs posted substantial advances in June, according to preliminary estimates. A better market mood supports high-yielding assets to the detriment of the greenback. EUR/USD is technically bullish in the near-term, but the momentum is limited. The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1950, recovering from an intraday low of 1.1911....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD still seen between 1.3820 and 1.4020 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still expected to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range for the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday GBP could ‘edge up to the 1.3980’ but we were of the view that ‘1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture’. GBP subsequently rose to 1.4001 before pulling back. Upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

USD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains. Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY continues to push higher toward 84.10 on improved risk sentiment

AUD/JPY extends the previous three session’s gains on Thursday. AUD remains grounded on improved risk appetite, upbeat economic outlook. Yen suffers from downbeat economic data. After posting strong gains in the previous three sessions, AUD/JPY is moving in a close trading band in the Asian session. The cross is struggling...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

US Dollar Price Analysis: DXY to ride EUR/USD's decline

The value of the greenback is on focus as the euro sets up for a bearish extension. DXY is a mirror image and is poised to rally. EUR/USD and the DXY both reached their 38.2% Fibonaccis this week where a continuation of the dominant trends would be now expected to eventuate on a break of key structures.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 200-DMA, focus on daily close

AUD/USD extends three-day recovery and climbs back above 200-DMA. Potential bear cross on the 1D chart keeps sellers hopeful. Daily closing above 200-DMA is needed for a bearish reversal in the near term. AUD/USD jumps back on the bids above 0.7550, reversing the Asian losses, as the US dollar gives...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1897; (P) 1.1925; (R1) 1.1969;. EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.1846 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 1.1846 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.1994) will bring stronger rise back to 1.2265 resistance instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls await ascending channel breakout

USD/JPY managed to reclaim the 111.00 mark for the first time since March 2020. Renewed USD buying remained supportive amid a generally positive risk sentiment. Investors look forward to a slew of US macro releases for a fresh trading impetus. A combination of factors assisted the USD/JPY to gain some...
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds modestly from weekly lows, stays below 1.2300

USD/CAD dropped to a weekly low of 1.2251 on Wednesday. Retail Sales in Canada fell at a stronger pace than expected in April. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after mixed PMI data. The USD/CAD pair extended its daily slide and touched its lowest level in a week...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Retreats For Support

The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales. The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross. The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold...