The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Cynthia Ann Fortner, 59, of 1405 Georges Fork Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor shoplifting charges. Fortner was issued a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2021.