Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: TNT, Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat +2

VITALS: :The Heat and Bucks met three times this regular season with Milwaukee winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other two times during the playoffs with Miami winning both of those series, 4-0 in the 2013 first round and 4-1 last season in the Eastern Conference semifinals ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has hit a three-point field goal in his last six straight games ... The Bucks’ 34-point win in Game 2 was their fourth-largest in playoff history and their third-largest home playoff win of all-time ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Donte DiVincenzo

C Brook Lopez

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Duncan Robinson: “Obviously after you’ve dropped the first two, the sense of urgency increases come Game 3. Take a look at the history or just the fact we have a good team on our home floor and the opportunity to play in front of a packed place. The urgency’s high. Come playoff time, everything feels like a must-win in many cases. We’re certainly preparing like it is, that’s for sure.”

