EAT This Week: AleWorX’s Brunch

Worden Hall is making all your brunchy, comfort food-themed dreams come to life—the modern alehouse in Southie is now open for brunch from 10:00am-3:30pm every Saturday and Sunday for dine-in or takeout. They’ve got everything from crispy fried chicken paired with cornmeal cheddar waffles and chili maple syrup, to pork belly hash and breakfast tacos topped with salsa roja, avocado, crispy potatoes, cilantro-lime crema and cotija. There’s also an impressive draught list and a massive selection of whiskey (topping out at 100+ bottles), and a lovely mimosa flight featuring a rotating selection of flavors so you can enjoy every boozy brunch combo you can dream of. Chow down out in the sun on their patio, cozy up in a high-backed studded leather banquette with an old fashioned, or take your meal home to munch in bed. Don’t miss out, book your table here.