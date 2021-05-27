Fun at Funko!
As a former Disney Store, Walt Disney Gallery, and Disneyland Resort Store Operations cast member, I've seen myriad merchandise rotate throughout the years. There always seems to be some trend that is a must for Disney collectors—Disney beanie babies, Disney pins, Vinylmation, tsum tsums, nuiMOs, Starbucks Disney mugs, Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly backpacks, and of course the ever-present Mickey ears/Minnie headbands. Oh ya. I forgot one. For some reason, collectors wait hours in virtual and live queues for their favorite release of a small, plastic figure with an oversized head, the Funko POP!www.mouseplanet.com