Fun at Funko!

We are halfway to Halloween, and Funko knows how to celebrate with their amazing Funkoween event. An event filled with eerie, spooky, and spectacular reveals for a wide variety of collectibles. They opened the event with a new episode of Funko FUN Tv, that gave collectors and fans a glimpse at some of the upcoming releases. However, the fun did not stop there as this week has been filled with reveals, and we have rounded them up in one place. Starting up off first is a new Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Pop that celebrates 40 Years of Darkness. Elvira will get a special red-dressed Diamon Collection figure that will bring the perfect amount of shine and spookiness to your collection. We will also get a new assortment of Funko Soda Vinyls figures for Funkoween with Mickey Mouse, Sulley, and two Nightmare Before Christmas characters. Each of them will be limited releases and will all have a chance at a chase variant, and these will consist of: