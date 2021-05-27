Lexus, Toyota, Kia, and the new Corvette are flying out of dealership lots

The Kia Cerato and Toyota Corolla Altis are the recent additions to the Asian C-segment vehicles for now. They are good-looking and have had extensive design elements integrated into the cars to pull buyers into the purchase. Even so, there is a lot of money at play here, and buyers want to know more than just the car looks. This price design alone will not sway a buyer, so we need to look at each of the car’s attributes and go beyond the superficial looks.