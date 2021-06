Climate change is here and greatly impacting our weather and long-term climatic trends. In the Southwest, it’s having a tremendous impact on water resources across the Colorado River watershed. Less snowfall in recent years has greatly diminished the snowpack high up in the Rockies that provides spring runoff. As that snowpack and runoff continues to shrink, the Colorado River struggles to meet the demands that are put on it. Indeed, the river can’t meet all those demands through the Upper Basin and Lower Basin states that stretch from Wyoming down to southern California.