Hot and sunny weather is forecast for the beginning of this week in Britain before thunderstorms take over – and today could be the hottest day of the year. The Met Office told The Independent that London and surrounding areas are set to experience 29C heat at 3 o’clock this afternoon, which would beat June 2’s high of 28.3C in the northwest of the capital. Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “If we do see that 29C, it would be the warmest day of they year so far and it would be in the South East.“It will be another day of warm...