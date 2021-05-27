Iran issues four-month ban on cryptocurrency mining following widespread power outages

This week the Iranian government released a statement regarding the need for a legal framework for crypto activities within the country. The President, Hassan Rouhani, said that the economic intelligence program is a “requirement” to preserve and guard the country’s national interests. The statement comes as the field of digital currencies and emerging blockchain technology is evermore in the limelight. Iran joins various countries in ramping up the understanding and development of crypto-based legal infrastructure needed to stay on top of the space.