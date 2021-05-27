Cancel
Energy Industry

Iran issues four-month ban on cryptocurrency mining following widespread power outages

By Humza Aamir
TechSpot
TechSpot
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What just happened? Multiple cities in Iran have been facing unplanned power blackouts recently, which according to President Hassan Rouhani, occurred due to a drought affecting the country's hydroelectric power generation. To close the gap between energy supply and demand that usually widens during the summer season, all registered (and unregistered) cryptocurrency mining operations in the country have been banned until 22nd September 2021.

Person
Hassan Rouhani
