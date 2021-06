Submitted by N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services. As the sunny days of summer begin to return, many North Carolinians are eager to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them and safely get back to the things that bring us together. Being with family members, elders and our community is important. That’s why it’s time to get back to the activities and the people we love the most. And with increased COVID-19 vaccine availability across our state, more and more people are getting their chance to make up for time lost during the pandemic.